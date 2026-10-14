Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital opens atrium where natural light lingers... “A space for healing and recovery”

A view of the atrium at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (left) and senior hospital officials attending the opening ceremony.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo) completed and officially opened the atrium on the 13th as a place of rest for patients, their companions and other visitors. The atrium was built in the space connecting the hospital’s new building, which opened in May last year, with its existing building. It covers 1,500 square meters (453.75 pyeong) and is 15.7 meters high.

The atrium features a bridge, stairs and a ramp connecting the new and existing hospital buildings, as well as a deck-style lounge area where hospital visitors can take a break.

One of its defining features is a design that lets natural light penetrate deep inside through a glass skylight about 15 meters above, creating a bright, open atmosphere where people can enjoy the light of nature and relax inside the hospital.

At the atrium entrance, the hospital installed a multimedia display introducing its history and the process of building the new hospital, as well as a donor wall honoring donors’ generosity and dedication. It plans to add a history gallery and a model of the new hospital, among other features, to create a space reflecting Soonchunhyang’s past, present and future.

In addition, various amenities, including a food court, are expected to open in the atrium in early 2027, helping improve convenience and satisfaction for patients, their companions and other visitors.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “The atrium, filled with lingering sunlight, is a space for healing and recovery that offers patients and their companions a warm place to rest and find comfort.” He added, “I hope the atrium will become an open space where people can relax and connect, surrounded by diverse forms of culture and art.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.