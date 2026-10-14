“Begging for likes off others’ misery?” Influencer poses at earthquake site, then offers an unexpected explanation

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake caused extensive damage in Panama, a famous influencer is facing fierce criticism for posting on social media photos of herself posing amid the ruins. She explained that she was there to deliver relief supplies to the affected area and raise awareness of the disaster, but criticism continues that she used the disaster site for personal promotion.

Foreign media reported that a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama on the 9th local time, damaging buildings and homes and injuring at least 27 people, among other damage.

According to foreign media outlets including News.com, Gracie Bon, a Panamanian model and influencer, visited the affected area after the earthquake and posted several photos she took there on Instagram.

She is reportedly a well-known influencer with around 12 million Instagram followers.

Her photos showed her wearing a white top and jeans and posing against the backdrop of collapsed homes and rubble, with her hands raised above her head or resting on her waist. Other images showed her crouching beside a collapsed house or looking at a pile of rubble.

In her post, she wrote, “Life is priceless,” adding, “We should live in the present, be grateful for what we have, and reach out to people who need help today.”

After the photos were posted, however, some internet users criticized her for using an earthquake-hit area as a backdrop for personal photos, calling it inappropriate.

One internet user remarked, “It seems like she was wondering how to make this situation about herself. Why go to a disaster site just to pose?” Others responded with comments such as, “Looks like she’s searching for a good spot for her next photo,” and “Are you posing against other people’s misery?”

As the criticism intensified, Bon posted an explanation on social media. She said media coverage was not adequately showing the reality in the affected area and claimed that she appeared in the photos herself to let more people know about the situation.

She also emphasized that she had not visited the area to take photos.

Bon said she would continue supporting residents affected by the disaster despite the controversy. In a follow-up video, she showed herself buying groceries and bottled water, loading them into a cart, and delivering them to the affected area. The video also showed her handing out relief supplies as she walked past damaged homes and shedding tears as she looked at the disaster scene.

This is not the first time Bon has been embroiled in controversy. In 2024, she claimed that her body shape had made it difficult for her to fly with some airlines and filed a petition calling for airlines to adjust the dimensions of economy-class seats. She also spoke about the difficulty of having to buy multiple seats when flying. She later said that, after the petition failed to gain traction, she had turned to using a private jet.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.