Allegations of tollbooth fees in the supply chain for GS25 convenience stores... FTC reviews potential legal violations

◇ Rep. Han Min-su of the Democratic Party of Korea urged an investigation, pointing out problems with vendor transaction practices between convenience store headquarters and suppliers to Fair Trade Commission Chair Joo

GS Retail has been accused of inserting unnecessary “intermediary distributors (vendors)” into the process of supplying goods to GS25 convenience stores, generating distribution margins. This is what is known as a “tollbooth fee” allegation. Critics say the Fair Trade Commission should investigate, as unnecessary distribution margins could burden consumers and franchise owners.

According to industry and political sources on the 14th, Rep. Han Min-su of the Democratic Party of Korea said that his analysis of product supply data, submitted by four convenience store operators and current as of August this year, had uncovered cases at some companies suspected of involving unnecessary vendor transactions. Han said that while vendors support imports and customs clearance or logistics for small manufacturers, there are cases in which they collect intermediary distribution margins without performing any substantive function—the so-called “tollbooth fee.”

The company Han raised concerns about was GS Retail. He said that in GS Retail’s case, a company founded by a former deputy general manager at its convenience store division was selected as a vendor in 2015 and supplies more than 500 items to GS25. According to Han, the company took over supply volume from an existing major vendor, which was itself founded by a former employee of LG Distribution, the predecessor to GS Retail. Han said, “When you do business with vendors set up by former executives and employees, or companies they are involved with, don’t you check for conflicts of interest?” He added, “If this is happening even though checks are being conducted, I wonder whether there is effectively no control mechanism.” He then urged the Fair Trade Commission to investigate, saying, “If manufacturers are capable of supplying products directly and are in fact doing so, but convenience store headquarters have used their position in the transaction to pressure them into going through a particular vendor, we should examine whether that constitutes an unfair support practice under the Fair Trade Act.” He added that some products are supplied directly by manufacturers to CU and 7-Eleven, but go through a vendor to reach GS25, and that supply prices also differ.

◇ GS Retail Vice President Oh Jin-seok answers questions during a National Policy Committee audit at the National Assembly on the 12th. Yonhap News Agency

Han also raised concerns about GS Retail’s transactions with another vendor. The company has just three employees, yet its transaction volume with GS Retail over the past five years reached 17 billion won. Han stressed, “The company had been discussing entry into GS25 even before it was incorporated in 2021,” and “It supplies products without holding inventory. It is questionable how a company like this can serve as a vendor, and we need to examine the transaction structure.” He also pointed out that, unlike rival CU, which buys items such as batteries directly from manufacturers, GS Retail purchases them through the vendor, and that GS25’s supply price was set 120% higher than CU’s. Vice President Oh Jin-seok, who appeared as a witness at the audit, replied, “I fully understand the concerns about this,” adding, “We are taking a close look internally at what problems there may be.”

◇ Fair Trade Commission Chair Joo Byung-ki answers lawmakers’ questions during a National Policy Committee audit at the National Assembly on the 12th. Yonhap News Agency

The Fair Trade Commission also said that GS Retail’s transaction structure needed to be examined in light of Han’s concerns. Fair Trade Commission Chair Joo Byung-ki said, “I think we need to find out whether vendors were used to force others to accept disadvantageous terms,” adding, “If that happened, I think there would be a strong possibility of a legal violation.” In other words, the Commission may examine whether GS Retail’s transactions could constitute interference in business activities or abuse of superior bargaining position under the Large Retail Business Act.

GS Retail did not state a specific position on the tollbooth fee allegations raised by Han at the audit. However, Vice President Oh Jin-seok, who appeared as a witness at the audit on the 12th, said the company would conduct an internal review. A GS Retail spokesperson said, “We will continue to check whether inefficiencies arise in the distribution process.”

Kim Se-hyeong, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.