Cabin crew error deploys passenger jet’s emergency slide, costing 180 million won

Photo: The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An emergency evacuation slide deployed on a British Airways passenger jet after a cabin crew member made a mistake, leaving about 250 passengers waiting on board and delaying the flight. The slide’s inspection and repair are estimated to cost about 180 million won.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, an emergency evacuation slide on a British Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jet accidentally deployed at Seattle Airport in the United States on the 13th (local time).

About 250 passengers had to wait on board until ground crew could remove the slide and connect the boarding bridge. As a result, the evening flight back to London Heathrow Airport was delayed by about 90 minutes beyond its scheduled time.

British Airways has not officially announced the specific amount of the loss, but estimates suggest that repairs will cost about £100,000 (about 180 million won).

Emergency evacuation slides on passenger aircraft sometimes deploy because of crew mistakes.

The Sun reported that a cabin crew member also accidentally activated a slide before departure on a flight due to leave Montreal, Canada, last month, delaying the flight by about three hours.

It emerged belatedly that in South Korea, too, slides deployed on two consecutive days because a purser mishandled an aircraft door.

According to accident investigation materials submitted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to Rep. Jang Kyung-tae (Independent), a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, investigators determined that the emergency slide deployments aboard Korean Air aircraft on two consecutive days in September 2024 were caused by pursers’ errors in operating the aircraft doors.

The first incident occurred in September 2024 aboard an Airbus A220 passenger jet scheduled to fly from Incheon to Okinawa, Japan. With 71 passengers on board and the doors closed as the aircraft prepared to depart, a purser reopened a door. The door opened about halfway, deploying the emergency evacuation slide. The slide reportedly hit the floor of the boarding bridge and was partially torn.

The purser reportedly told investigators from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport that they had opened the door thinking the aircraft had arrived and had confused the aircraft type.

The very next day, a similar incident occurred aboard a Korean Air A321 passenger jet that had arrived in Jeju from Gimpo. After reaching Jeju Airport, the purser accidentally operated the door handle while holding an interphone in one hand, deploying the slide. Investigators found that the flight attendant on the opposite side did not notice the incident because they were removing the safety pin from another door.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.