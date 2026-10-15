XEXYMIX brings its marketing to life at sporting events, from bodybuilding to golf

XEXYMIX Corporation (XEXYMIX CEO Soo Yeon Lee) is expanding its sports marketing by taking part in a series of local sporting events in Taiwan, from bodybuilding to golf.

XEXYMIX took part in the 2026 NGP Taiwan Final (2026 NGP FINAL), held on the 6th floor of Legacy Max at the Taipei Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store A11 branch from the 3rd to the 4th.

About 400 athletes competed in the event, and XEXYMIX provided apparel to around 440 people in total, including participating athletes and about 40 event staff.

XEXYMIX also operated a separate promotional booth at the venue entrance. Customers who followed XEXYMIX’s official social media accounts or added its official LINE account as a friend at the event received a discount of up to NT$150, redeemable at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 and Breeze Nanshan branches.

In particular, XEXYMIX leveraged the fact that the event venue, Legacy Max, and its A11 branch are in the same building to connect the brand experience at the sporting event with visits to physical stores and product purchases through local marketing.

The company is also broadening its engagement with local consumers in the golf market.

From the 2nd to the 5th, XEXYMIX participated under its XEXYMIX GOLF brand in the 2026 Golf Travel & Golf Goods Week, held at Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center.

The event was a specialized exhibition covering the golf industry as a whole, from golf equipment and apparel to golf courses, travel, sports technology and related services. It featured six themed zones: Technology and Innovation, Trend Fashion, Lifestyle, Travel and Experiences, Golf Course Construction, and Future Golf Stars. A range of brands participated, including Ping, Cleveland, XXIO, TaylorMade, Srixon and Honma.

XEXYMIX showcased women’s and men’s golf apparel at its booth. It displayed and sold a range of products, including polo shirts, vests, skirts and pants, giving local consumers a chance to experience XEXYMIX Golf firsthand.

XEXYMIX is strengthening its offline presence in Taiwan to expand its golf category. Last July, it set up a dedicated golf space featuring men’s and women’s golf products together at its concept store in Taipei’s Taidian Building, broadening its local sales categories from its existing athleisure and running offerings to golf.

XEXYMIX’s participation in both NGP and the golf expo was also significant in that it enabled the company to target different sports consumer groups at the same time. It introduced its athleisure and sportswear to bodybuilding and fitness consumers, while showcasing golf apparel to golf consumers, expanding the range of sports in which the brand engages with consumers in Taiwan.

XEXYMIX’s business in Taiwan is also continuing to grow. Revenue at its Taiwan subsidiary reached 5.15 billion won in the first half of this year, up 18.8% from the same period last year. The company is expanding its offline sales presence through permanent stores and pop-up stores while stepping up marketing that brings it into direct contact with local consumers at sporting events.

A XEXYMIX representative said, “Alongside expanding our offline sales presence in Taiwan, we are creating more opportunities for local consumers to experience XEXYMIX firsthand at a variety of sporting events,” adding, “We plan to engage with local consumers through products and marketing tailored to each sport, from bodybuilding to golf, and continue to strengthen XEXYMIX’s brand competitiveness in the Taiwan market.” Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.