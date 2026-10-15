APR Records Its Highest-Ever Sales at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Medicube, the flagship beauty brand of global beauty company APR, led by CEO Kim Byung-hoon, achieved record-breaking results at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and is now stepping up its efforts to capitalize on the fourth-quarter peak season for the beauty industry.

APR said on the 14th that it had successfully concluded its promotion for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, held from October 6 to 7 local time. Prime Big Deal Days is a large-scale discount event for Amazon Prime members. Held every October, the event is seen as a promotion that offers a gauge of global consumer demand and brand competitiveness ahead of the year-end shopping season.

In addition to posting record sales during this Prime Big Deal Days event, APR set new all-time highs for daily sales in every country, underscoring Medicube’s global popularity. In the United States in particular, sales rose by about 85% compared with last year’s event, demonstrating the brand’s solid influence. APR also participated in the promotion for the first time in European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France, and achieved its best results ever there.

In addition, Medicube ranked No. 1 among all search terms on Amazon in four countries—the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain—during the event. After first reaching No. 1 among all search terms on Amazon in the United States during the Amazon Prime Day promotion held in June, the brand’s popularity now appears to be spreading rapidly to Europe.

The number of popular products also increased by country, demonstrating the products’ competitiveness. On Amazon in the United States, 13 Medicube products ranked among the top 100 bestsellers in the overall beauty category. In Europe, an average of at least 16 products per country made the top 100, a significant increase from the previous Prime Day, when the average was seven.

Among individual products, the brand’s signature Zero Pore Pad, along with the PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule, PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask and Collagen Gel Cream, proved highly popular across global markets. New products such as the PDRN Pink Collagen Volume Multi Balm and EGF NAD Firming Gel Mask also entered the rankings and sold well. Beauty devices likewise received a positive response in the U.S. and European markets, with sales rising compared with the event a year earlier.

Buoyed by the results of this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, APR plans to step up its efforts to capitalize on the beauty industry’s fourth-quarter peak season. Since early this year, APR has accelerated the expansion of its offline channels in the United States and Europe and focused on strengthening its local presence through measures such as launching products exclusive to local markets and operating pop-up stores. It plans to continue meeting local consumer demand with a range of new products and promotions during the upcoming global shopping peak season, including Black Friday and Christmas.

An APR representative said, “The results of this promotion are highly significant because they confirmed strong popularity and demand for Medicube not only in the United States but also in Europe ahead of the year-end.” The representative added, “We will actively respond to global consumer demand with differentiated products and promotions during the upcoming year-end shopping peak season.” Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.