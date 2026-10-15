“At this point, it must be fate... It’s like a movie”: Couple with identical names and in the same line of work get married

Photo: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A couple in China who share the same name and work in the same field have become a talking point. The two reportedly even attended the same job interview before they knew each other.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the groom, Zhu Xiaochong (33), and the bride, Zhu Xiaochong (28), who married on the 6th in Zhejiang province in eastern China, have identical surnames and given names. Their names match not only in pronunciation but also in the Chinese characters used to write them.

The fact came to light after the couple’s wedding invitation was shared on social media.

Some relatives saw the groom’s and bride’s names written identically and thought the invitation company had made a mistake. But when they learned the two really did have the same name, they expressed amazement, saying, “What an incredible connection.”

Their story goes back to 2016. At the time, they interviewed at the same job fair. When the interviewer called the name “Zhu Xiaochong,” both stood up at the same time. They learned that someone else had the same name, but thought little of it at the time and did not recognize each other.

Later, a colleague of the groom who was also a schoolmate of the bride realized they had the same name and introduced them to each other. They met through this introduction, began dating in 2019, and got married this year.

They share more than just a name. Both are from Zhejiang province and work in the aviation industry. The bride is a flight attendant, while the groom works in aviation safety. They reportedly work for different airlines, however.

Their identical names have also led to quite a few everyday mix-ups. Last May, when they registered their marriage and applied for property ownership certificates, the computer system could not process their information automatically, so a staff member had to enter the records manually. They encountered a similar problem when obtaining marriage-related documents.

They have even picked up each other’s boarding passes while traveling. The bride said on her social media account that they accidentally took each other’s boarding passes on a trip. She explained that because the passes did not show their genders, security staff had to verify their identities.

People around them have also come up with a way to tell them apart. In an interview, the bride said that when friends called their names, both of them used to answer. They later decided to call the groom “Da Chong,” meaning “Big Gun,” and the bride “Xiao Chong,” meaning “Little Gun.”

Social media users found the couple’s unusual connection amusing. Some even suggested that if they have a child in the future, they combine their names and call the child “Chongchong.”

Some also connected the couple’s story to a Japanese film. Shunji Iwai’s Love Letter features characters who share the name Itsuki Fujii. The film’s premise, in which two people with the same name are connected through chance and memory, was said to bring the Chinese couple’s story to mind.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.