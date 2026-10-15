“Nutrition-boosting menus for patients who have difficulty eating”... Gangnam Severance Hospital holds “An Easy Meal” menu demonstration

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Nutrition Team at Gangnam Severance Hospital held a demonstration of “easy one-meal” menus for malnourished patients on the 14th, marking Nutrition Day. The event took place in the hall on the basement level 1 of the hospital’s Building 2.

The event was organized to help patients at risk of malnutrition eat and improve their nutritional status. The hospital’s Nutrition Team presented 13 customized menu items developed to suit each patient’s symptoms and ability to eat.

The menus were grouped into three broad concepts based on patients’ conditions. The first featured dishes with soft textures that go down easily, such as sweet pumpkin tofu soup and antioxidant chicken soup, for patients who have difficulty eating because of conditions such as mouth sores. The second concept comprised high-protein nutritional snacks, including Vita Green Juice, Crispy Tofu Nachos & Tomato Sauce, and soft tofu pudding—items designed to provide an energy boost, with calories and protein increased using olive oil and protein powder. The third featured main dishes planned for patients who have difficulty eating because of nausea and vomiting during cancer treatment, among other circumstances. These included a mild-flavored Apple Peanut Sandwich, Natto Green Bibimbap, savory perilla oil tofu noodles, grilled chicken poke, and beef and vegetable rolls.

A tasting station was also set up at the event, where attendees could sample Vita Green Juice and Crispy Tofu Nachos & Tomato Sauce, two snack items recently developed through a quality improvement (QI) initiative. In addition, 50 tasting participants received soft tofu pudding in a raffle.

The event also provided an opportunity to exchange useful nutrition information, including recipes. Recipe videos for each concept were shown on monitors at the venue, and mini recipe cards were distributed so patients and caregivers could easily make the dishes at home. Alongside a vote on tasting-menu preferences, a feedback board was set up to share practical opinions, such as “foods that helped during cancer treatment” and “suggestions related to meals.”

Lee Ho-seon, head of the Nutrition Team at Gangnam Severance Hospital, said, “We developed customized menus so that patients who have difficulty eating during treatment can supplement their nutrition without added burden. We hope this event will give patients and caregivers useful nutrition information they can apply in their daily lives.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Gangnam Severance Hospital held a demonstration of easy one-meal menus for malnourished patients in the hospital lobby on the 14th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.