Tears over Pope's first message after lung cancer surgery... His doctor: “It went as expected”

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass before lung cancer surgery. AP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pope Leo XIV, who underwent surgery for lung cancer, thanked the faithful and asked them to pray for him. It was his first public message since the surgery. Medical staff said his recovery was progressing as expected, and he was reported to have walked in his hospital room and attended Mass with other priests.

According to CNN and other foreign media, on the 14th (local time), Pope Leo XIV sent a message to Catholics attending a symposium marking the 10th anniversary of the publication of “Amoris laetitia,” an exhortation on the family and married couples issued by former Pope Francis.

In his message, the Pope said, “As you know, I have not been able to be with you over the past few days,” and added, “I sincerely thank you for your prayers and for all you have done to accompany me.” He continued, “Your sharing of experiences and listening to one another’s stories is a gift to the whole Church,” and urged them, “I am praying for you as well, so please pray for me.”

The Pope underwent lung surgery at a hospital in Rome, Italy, on the 13th. During the operation, which lasted about 90 minutes, medical staff removed the lower lobe of his right lung. A diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma was also confirmed during the surgery. Pulmonary adenocarcinoma is a type of adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer.

In a medical update issued after the surgery, the Pope’s personal physician said his recovery was “progressing as expected.” The Pope received respiratory rehabilitation and began walking in his hospital room; he was also reported to have resumed eating normally.

A Vatican spokesperson said the Pope attended Mass with other priests on the 14th in a separate space set up at the hospital. He regained consciousness normally immediately after the surgery, and medical staff said there had been no complications from the operation so far.

Before the surgery, Pope Leo XIV personally announced during the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square last weekend that a nodule had been found in his lung and that he was scheduled to undergo surgery. He said at the time that the nodule had been detected at an early stage and that the lesion was localized. He said he had decided to have surgery on the recommendation of his medical team.

The Pope has not been known to smoke and was reported to have maintained a healthy lifestyle. However, there is also a history of cancer in his family. His older brother, Louis Prevost, is currently receiving cancer treatment, and their parents were also reported to have died of cancer in the 1990s.

The Pope canceled all public engagements scheduled through the 20th to focus on treatment and recovery. A trip to South America is also planned for next month, but it remains to be seen how long-distance travel will affect his recovery timeline.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.