“The number of people aged 85 and older taking 10 or more medications has risen 2.2-fold in five years”... Multi-drug management program remains ‘stuck’ in its ninth year

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the country entering a super-aged society, the number of older adults taking 10 or more medications at once has surged more than twofold over the past five years. Polypharmacy threatens health, including by increasing the risk of emergency-room visits, yet only 0.8% of those eligible benefit from the government-supported program to manage duplicate and inappropriate medication use, prompting calls for urgent measures.

According to data submitted by the National Health Insurance Service to Rep. Seo Young-seok (Democratic Party of Korea, Bucheon Gap, Gyeonggi Province), a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, the number of chronic disease patients aged 85 and older taking 10 or more prescription medications rose 2.2-fold in five years, from 107,551 in 2020 to 237,611 in 2025. However, just 11,613 people took part in the Multi-Drug Management Program last year, only 0.8% of the 1,438,981 people taking 10 or more medications overall.

The total number of people taking multiple medications is also rising rapidly. The number of chronic disease patients taking five or more prescription medications increased 34.9%, from 4,840,417 in 2020 to 6,531,224 in 2025, while the number taking 10 or more rose 54.3% over the same period, from 932,731 to 1,438,981. Of those taking 10 or more medications, 1,182,072 were aged 65 or older, accounting for 82.1%.

By condition (including overlaps), 538,886 people had diabetes and 499,875 had hypertension. The number of dementia patients taking 10 or more medications also rose 81.9% in five years, to 215,402.

The National Health Insurance Service’s Multi-Drug Management Program aims to reduce duplicate and inappropriate medication use by reviewing the medications taken by patients who use several drugs at once. The community-based model primarily serves people with chronic conditions who regularly take 10 or more medications. Pharmacists review their medications and provide consultations, and, when necessary, coordinate with medical professionals to support medication adjustments. The program also operates hospital and long-term care facility models.

Last year, 11,613 people took part in the program, just 0.8% of the 1,438,981 people taking 10 or more medications that year. The cumulative number of participants from 2018 through July this year was also only 52,319.

The budget has also failed to keep pace with the program’s expansion. In 2025, the program spent 1.73 billion won, exceeding its budget of 1.65 billion won. But this year’s budget was set at just 1.64 billion won, less than the amount actually spent last year. In other words, even as the number of people taking multiple medications rises rapidly, the funding available to support the program’s expansion has remained stagnant.

According to the NHIS-commissioned 2022 study, “Developing Measures to Institutionalize the Multi-Drug Management Program,” participants had fewer emergency-room visits three months later than nonparticipants: 23% fewer under the community-based model and 33% fewer under the hospital model. Among those aged 65 and older, the declines were greater, at 27% and 37%, respectively. Of the 2,188 participants in the hospital model, 676 (30.9%) received medication adjustments, and 418 of them ended up taking fewer medications.

Rep. Seo Young-seok said, “As we enter a super-aged society, polypharmacy among older adults is rising rapidly, but the program meant to manage it remains a pilot project in its ninth year.”

He added, “Given the positive research findings, including a reduction in emergency-room visits, we should actively consider making this a full-scale program, linking it with integrated care now being implemented nationwide so that community pharmacists and medical professionals can systematically manage the medications older adults take.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.