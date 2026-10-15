“I thought it was hemorrhoids...” Man’s life threatened after his testicles swell to the size of a melon

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Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho reported a case of a man who left a lump around his anus untreated because he thought it was hemorrhoids, only to be admitted to intensive care with a life-threatening necrotizing infection.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, James Lamont, 43, who lives in Dumfries, Scotland, initially thought a lump that appeared around his anus was hemorrhoids. Without receiving any particular treatment, he managed at home for about three weeks, applying ointment. But his condition rapidly worsened over time. He vomited whenever he ate, and the pain grew increasingly severe.

One morning, about three weeks after his symptoms began, he discovered that his scrotum had swollen to the size of a melon. The extreme pain made it difficult even to walk properly. His scrotum was hot, and his skin had turned purple.

He was taken straight to a hospital emergency department. Medical staff performed emergency surgery less than an hour after he arrived. Tests and surgery confirmed that an abscess around his anus had progressed to necrotizing fasciitis and Fournier’s gangrene. The infection spread into his bloodstream and caused sepsis.

Necrotizing fasciitis is a severe bacterial infection that rapidly destroys soft tissue, including the skin, subcutaneous tissue and fascia. Fournier’s gangrene is a necrotizing infection that occurs mainly in the perineum and around the genitals. It is known to progress rapidly and can be life-threatening.

The infection damaged a substantial amount of tissue around Lamont’s groin and scrotum. He underwent a total of 11 surgeries, including procedures to remove the dead tissue. He also needed skin grafts to reconstruct the damaged areas. A stoma was created to divert his bowel movements, and he had to use an ostomy bag.

But as his condition became critical, he fell into a coma and had to rely on a ventilator and life-support equipment.

Fortunately, he regained consciousness, but then had to spend at least six months in intensive care and hospital wards.

Lamont, who has since been discharged and is receiving outpatient treatment, said he realized that even symptoms that seem minor can quickly worsen into a life-threatening condition.

“This experience changed my life forever,” he said. “I no longer take each day for granted.” He added, “I wish I’d known beforehand that a problem that seems like hemorrhoids or a small abscess could quickly lead to a situation this fatal.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.