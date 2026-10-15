Unibera launches BELIEVE ALO ENZYME

Unibera Co., Ltd. has launched an aloe-fermented enzyme product, BELIEVE ALO ENZYME.

Its key ingredient is “Aloe Complex Fermented Enzyme UFAE10,” developed exclusively by Unibera. The company fermented for at least 72 hours 10 plant ingredients: aloe grown at its farm in Mexico, combined with nine grains—brown rice, soybeans, wheat, glutinous rice, black soybeans, farro, barley, black rice and sorghum—using its patented aloe lactic acid bacterium, “Lactococcus lactis UAB10®” (Registered Patent No. 10-2538644). No purified enzymes were added to increase enzyme activity, and the product draws on Unibera’s fermentation expertise dating back to 1987.

The enzyme activity levels were set with Korean dietary habits in mind. Reflecting the 2024 National Health Statistics, which show that carbohydrates, fat and protein account for 56.8%, 26.6% and 16.6% of Koreans’ energy intake, respectively, each sachet contains 500,000 units of α-amylase, an enzyme that breaks down carbohydrates, and 3,500 units of protease, an enzyme that breaks down protein. It is easy to take, with just one sachet a day.

The product also targets a wider range of substances for breakdown. It is designed as a “multi-spectrum enzyme” that breaks down not only carbohydrates, protein and fat, but also casein, a milk protein, and gluten and gliadin, proteins found in wheat. The supplementary ingredients are formulated around a three-step concept: “break down, lower and manage.” Along with the enzymes, the product contains pineapple extract and B vitamins (vitamins B1, B2 and B6), as well as citrus peel extract powder, concentrated ginger powder, plum extract powder and two types of dietary fiber (indigestible maltodextrin and chicory root extract powder).

The nutty flavors of grains such as brown rice, soybeans and farro are balanced with the sweetness of dietary fiber and the refreshing finish of plum, citrus peel and pineapple, making it easy to enjoy every day. Each 2-gram stick is convenient to take anywhere, anytime. The product comes in three boxes of 30 sticks each (2 g per stick), a three-month supply, and can also be purchased one month at a time (one box).

Team leader Seong Bong-hae of the Product Development Team, who led the product’s development, said, “Customers looking for enzymes talk more about the time after eating than about what they ate.” He added, “BELIEVE ALO ENZYME is a product that brings Unibera’s 50 years of aloe expertise and an enzyme made with lactic acid bacteria developed in-house into the simplest daily habit: one stick a day.” Jeon Sang-hee, reporter nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.