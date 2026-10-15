'Shrink' Maker Classys Launches Shrink Home in the U.S., Stepping Up Its Push Into the Global Home Beauty Market

Classys, a global medical aesthetics company led by CEO Yoon Jun-oh, stepped up its push into the global consumer market by officially launching its home beauty brand Shrink Home (SHURINK HOME) on Amazon and TikTok Shop in the U.S. on October 6.

Shrink Home had proven its market potential in Korea and Japan before entering the U.S. Its first U.S. launch, the multi-functional pore-care device Zap Pore Shot (ZAP PORE SHOT), surpassed 6,000 preorders before its launch in Korea. In Japan, it ranked No. 1 overall in the beauty device category during Qoo10’s major discount event, Megawari, at the time of its launch.

Shrink Home’s biggest point of differentiation is where its technology comes from. Unlike typical consumer beauty devices, Shrink Home is built on the technological expertise and know-how Classys has accumulated over the past 19 years in the global medical aesthetics market.

Building on that foundation, Classys supplies energy-based aesthetic devices, including its HIFU device Shrink (known overseas as Ultraformer), to at least 80 countries worldwide. Cumulative device sales are expected to exceed 50,000 this year. The U.S. launch marks a major step for Classys, which has grown around medical aesthetics equipment, as it expands that expertise into the global consumer market.

The first product launched in the U.S. is the multi-functional pore-care device Zap Pore Shot (ZAP PORE SHOT). It is designed to address a range of pore concerns with a single device, including oil-prone pores, pores associated with loss of elasticity, and uneven-textured pores.

Zap Pore Shot uses Shrink Home’s proprietary PoreSyncTM Wave Technology. Combining electroporation, micro-vibration and LED technologies, it delivers approximately 37,500 micro-vibrations and approximately 2.7 million precision-targeted pore shots in a five-minute session. The brand recommends a pore-care routine that pairs the device with Shrink Home skincare products, including the dedicated Zap Pore Blue Peptide Serum.

Shrink Home is particularly focused on translating its technological differentiation into benefits consumers can experience. A brand representative claimed, “A four-week clinical study conducted at the P&K Skin Clinical Research Center found that when the device was used with the Toning Booster Shot ampoule, the rate of improvement in pore area was 324% higher than when the ampoule was applied by hand.”

Classys plans to use Amazon and TikTok Shop as its main sales channels in the U.S. and expand its reach among global consumers through localized content, creator partnerships and digital marketing.

Classys also plans to expand Shrink Home into Europe, South America and the Middle East, starting with North America. Drawing on its global medical aesthetics network and expertise, it will introduce home beauty devices and related skincare product lines in stages.

Classys CEO Yoon Jun-oh said, “Shrink Home’s U.S. launch is the starting point for bringing to consumers’ everyday lives the 19 years of technological expertise and know-how Classys has built alongside medical professionals around the world. Building on the results we have achieved in Korea and Japan, we will rapidly expand into global markets, focus on developing the home beauty business as a new growth engine for Classys, and extend into the B2C consumer market the global competitiveness we have built in the B2B medical aesthetics market.”

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee | nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.