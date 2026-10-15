“Unbearable pain”: Twice as many men as women have urinary stones... Can drinking plenty of water prevent them?

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As urinary stones have become a major health condition in South Korea, with more than 330,000 people affected each year, men were found to outnumber women by at least two to one. Urinary stones can cause severe flank pain and a range of symptoms depending on where they occur, such as in the kidneys, ureters, or bladder. Prevention through fluid intake, as well as precise treatment tailored to each patient and management to prevent recurrence, is essential.

According to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service’s National Disease Interest Statistics, 335,807 patients received treatment for urinary stones in 2025. Of these, 223,092 were men, about twice the number of women (112,715).

◇ Drink enough fluids to lower the concentration of stone-forming substances

Urinary stones are a condition in which hard, stone-like deposits form in the urinary tract, the passage through which urine is produced and excreted. Depending on where they form, they are classified as kidney, ureteral, or bladder stones, among other types.

A stone in the kidney can move down into the ureter, the passage that connects the kidney to the bladder, and obstruct urine flow, causing severe flank pain. The pain can also spread to the lower abdomen or groin, and may be accompanied by blood in the urine, nausea, or vomiting. In particular, if fever or chills occur along with flank pain, a urinary tract infection may also be present, so prompt medical attention is needed. On the other hand, depending on the stone’s location or condition, there may be no noticeable symptoms.

Drinking enough fluids can help prevent urinary stones. When the body lacks fluids, urine output decreases and the urine becomes more concentrated, raising the levels of stone-forming substances such as calcium, oxalate, and uric acid. Conversely, adequate fluid intake lowers the concentration of these substances.

However, not everyone needs to drink a set amount, such as “at least 2 liters of water a day.” The amount of fluid needed varies depending on factors such as body size, activity level, temperature, and how much a person sweats.

Professor Choi Hoon of the Department of Urology at Korea University Ansan Hospital explained, “If you sweat a lot, especially in hot weather or while exercising, you may need to increase your fluid intake compared with usual.” He added, “If you need to restrict your fluid intake because of a condition such as heart or kidney disease, the appropriate amount may differ, so you should consult a medical professional.”

◇ Wait for small stones to pass; break them up and remove them if needed

Having a stone does not necessarily mean surgery is required. If it is small and likely to pass naturally, doctors can manage the pain and monitor whether the stone passes in the urine. Medication to help the stone pass may also be used when appropriate.

If a stone is unlikely to pass naturally, treatment is chosen based on its size and location. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy uses shock waves applied from outside the body to break the stone into smaller pieces, which are then passed in the urine. In ureteroscopic stone removal, an endoscope is inserted through the urethra so the stone can be viewed directly and broken up or removed with a laser or other tools. Stones located inside the kidney are treated using a flexible endoscope. For large kidney stones, which are typically more than 2 cm in size, percutaneous nephrolithotomy may be considered. This procedure involves creating a small passage through the flank and removing the stone with an endoscope.

Robot-assisted flexible endoscopic surgery incorporating AI technology has also become available in recent years. The robot and AI help the surgeon maneuver the flexible endoscope inside the kidney with greater precision and stability, which may be advantageous when treating multiple stones or stones that are difficult to reach.

◇ Removing a stone isn’t the end of treatment ... preventing recurrence is part of it, too

After a stone is removed, steps are needed to prevent it from recurring. It is advisable to drink enough fluids and avoid habits such as eating excessively salty foods. If stones recur, in particular, their cause can be investigated through stone composition analysis, blood tests, and urine tests. Based on the results, dietary habits can be adjusted and medication may be used if necessary.

“When deciding how to treat urinary stones, it is important to consider not only the size and location of the stone but also whether the urinary tract is blocked and whether an infection is present,” Professor Choi Hoon said. “Among the various options, from allowing the stone to pass naturally to extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, endoscopic surgery, and robotic surgery, it is important to choose the best approach for the patient’s condition.” He emphasized, “Because stones can recur even after treatment, it is important to identify each person’s risk factors and continue to manage them after the stone has been removed.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.