How Should Patients with Polycystic Kidney Disease Manage Their Weight?... Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital to Hold Free Health Lecture on the 17th

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Dong-jin) will hold a health lecture for patients with polycystic kidney disease and their families at 10 a.m. on the 17th in Michael Hall, on the fourth floor of Building 3 in the main building.

The health lecture, held in conjunction with the Korean Society of Nephrology, is designed to help patients with polycystic kidney disease and their families better understand the condition and receive practical help with treatment and daily life. Patients and family members, as well as anyone else interested, can attend for free by registering in advance or on site on the day of the event.

Polycystic kidney disease is an inherited condition in which multiple cysts develop in the kidneys, potentially causing kidney function to decline over time. It is important for patients to appropriately manage risk factors for chronic disease, including blood pressure and weight, and maintain healthy lifestyle habits.

The lecture will be led by Professor Hye-in Park of the Department of Nephrology and will cover “Appropriate Weight Management for Patients with Polycystic Kidney Disease: Wegovy, Mounjaro, SGLT2 Inhibitors, and Exercise.” Focusing on obesity medications that have recently attracted considerable interest, medications used to treat diabetes and kidney disease, and exercise, the professor will explain in accessible terms how patients with polycystic kidney disease can manage their weight.

In particular, rather than automatically applying general weight-loss methods, patients with chronic kidney disease such as polycystic kidney disease should choose an appropriate approach to weight management based on kidney function, coexisting conditions, medications they take, and other factors. The lecture will also provide information about the features of weight-loss medications that patients have questions about, as well as lifestyle management, including exercise.

Professor Hye-in Park said, “Because polycystic kidney disease requires long-term management, it is important to consistently manage not only treatment but also weight, blood pressure, and lifestyle habits. I hope this patient education session will help patients and their families understand weight-management approaches suited to their health and put healthy practices into action in their daily lives.”

Kim Do-hyung, director of the Planning Office and a professor of nephrology, said, “Understanding accurate information about their condition and treatment is an important starting point for patients’ long-term health management. Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital will continue to offer a range of patient education programs, in addition to providing specialized care, so that patients and their families can take an active role in the treatment process.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.