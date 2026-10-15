“After lighting paper to chase away a spider...” Tourist burns down luxury villa

Photo: Detik Bali

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tourist who set paper alight to chase away a spider that appeared at his accommodation accidentally burned down an entire luxury villa in Bali, Indonesia.

The tourist evacuated safely, but the villa and all of its contents were destroyed by the fire.

According to local media, including Detik Bali, a 45-year-old Nepalese tourist identified as A found a spider and a web in the bathroom of his villa in the Kuta area of northern Bali during the day on the 5th, local time. Startled, he set a sheet of paper alight to chase away the spider and remove the web.

But the paper, whose embers had not been completely extinguished, was carried by strong winds and caught the villa’s roof. The roof was thatched with woven grass, allowing the flames to spread throughout the building in an instant.

Firefighters and nearby residents began putting out the fire. The flames were eventually extinguished, but the villa and its furnishings were completely destroyed.

A evacuated without injury, and reports said the fire did not spread to nearby homes and no one else was injured.

Local reports said Bali was hot and dry at the time of the incident, with strong winds also blowing, creating a high risk of the fire spreading quickly.

Local police said the fire caused about 2 billion rupiah (approximately 150 million won) in damage and that they were discussing whether to hold the tourist legally responsible.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.