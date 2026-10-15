“Connecting with service members through books and music”... Ministry of National Defense and KB Kookmin Bank hold “A Gun in One Hand, a Book in the Other” Book Concert

◇ “A Gun in One Hand, a Book in the Other” Book Concert, presented by the Ministry of National Defense and KB Kookmin Bank. Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Bank

KB Kookmin Bank held the “A Gun in One Hand, a Book in the Other” Book Concert, presented with the Ministry of National Defense.

Held on the 14th at the Marine Corps Training Center in Pohang, the event was organized as part of the “A Gun in One Hand, a Book in the Other” campaign, a key 2026 Ministry of National Defense initiative to promote a reading culture among service members.

Attended by about 1,000 Marine Corps recruits, the event built a lively atmosphere with an orchestra performance, a book talk titled “Young Hearts Need Rest, Too” with author Jang Jae-yeol, author of Reconnect, a book about emotional healing, and a performance by seven-member idol group AtHeart.

At the event, KB Kookmin Bank introduced KB Military Club, a financial and nonfinancial service for service members, and held an event where they could take part to receive commemorative gifts.

A KB Kookmin Bank representative said, “We hope this book concert gave service members a chance to recharge, even briefly, through books and culture,” adding, “We will continue to expand our cultural programs so that service members can lead healthy and vibrant lives in the barracks.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.