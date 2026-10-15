NH Investment & Securities donates 15 million won in 'Hope Tree Scholarship' to Buan, North Jeolla Province

◇NH Investment & Securities donated 15 million won in scholarships to Buan County, North Jeolla Province. Photo courtesy of NH Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities donated 15 million won in 'Hope Tree Scholarship' for middle and high school students in Buan County, North Jeolla Province.

The handover ceremony, held at Buan County Office on the 15th, was attended by Lim Cheol-sun, head of NH Investment & Securities' ESG Division, and Buan County Mayor Kwon Ik-hyeon, among others.

'Hope Tree Scholarship' is a flagship social contribution program focused on nurturing talent that NH Investment & Securities has run since 2005. It has supported students from low-income families facing gaps in the welfare system. Since last year, it has revamped its support program and has been providing scholarships worth 15 million won to each local government in rural areas. It is broadening its reach by expanding the number of recipient local governments from five last year to eight this year.

Lim Cheol-sun, head of NH Investment & Securities' ESG Division, said, "The Hope Tree Scholarship is intended to help students pursue their dreams without being deterred by financial hardship," and added, "We will continue to support young people in local communities so they can grow into leaders of the future."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.