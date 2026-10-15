Centuries-old ceramics come crashing down in an empty gallery... “Could they be inhabited by spirits?”

Photo: British Museum (South China Morning Post)

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Two Chinese ceramics from the Qing dynasty, which were on display at the British Museum in London, were damaged for unknown reasons, prompting an investigation by authorities.

No one was in the gallery at the time, and no problems were found with the display stands or their fixtures, deepening the mystery surrounding the damage.

According to Hong Kong-based outlet the South China Morning Post, the British Museum said it had confirmed an incident in which ceramics were damaged in a gallery on the 4th local time, and had handed the two damaged artifacts to a specialist restoration team for restoration work.

The incident occurred when a blue-and-white porcelain bowl on the top shelf of a four-tier display fell. It struck a small ceramic box on the shelf below, damaging both artifacts. It was confirmed that there were no visitors in the gallery at the time.

The museum also said it found no signs of damage or malfunction in the shelf or the fixtures holding the bowl in place. External factors, such as construction work on the building, were not identified either, according to reports. The museum is continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fall.

The museum said in a statement, “Both artifacts have been handed over to a specialist conservation and restoration team, and a full restoration is underway.”

The damaged ceramic measures 21.6 cm in diameter and 8 cm in height. It is blue-and-white porcelain, decorated with blue pigment on a white ground, and depicts women admiring paintings in a garden, playing stringed instruments, and enjoying games. The British Museum describes the bowl as “a very finely crafted imitation of 15th-century Ming dynasty porcelain.”

The ceramic box damaged in the incident measures 6.6 cm in diameter and 2.5 cm in height. It has a low, rounded, dome-shaped lid and is decorated with trees and flowers.

Both artifacts are believed to have been made in Jiangxi Province, China, during the reign of the Qing dynasty’s Kangxi Emperor, from 1662 to 1722. The individual value of the artifacts damaged in the incident has not been disclosed. Online commenters have asked, “Could the damage have been caused by an earthquake?” and said, “They might be objects inhabited by ancient spirits,” while others wondered, “Why did only these artifacts fall when the other ceramics are intact?”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.