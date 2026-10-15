'K-Food' Welcome Kits and 'K-Drama' Content: Marketing Targeting Foreign Tourists in Full Swing

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 10.71 million foreign tourists visited Korea in the first half of this year, an increase of about 21.3% from the same period last year. The growth continued in August: according to the Korea Tourism Organization’s Korea Tourism Data Lab, cumulative inbound foreign visitors totaled 15,048,435 as of August 2026, up 21.6% year on year.

Companies in related sectors are also stepping up marketing targeting these foreign tourists.

◇Foreign customers obtaining Lotte Tourist Membership x Check-in Seoul cards at an unmanned kiosk on the first floor of the main branch of Lotte Department Store in Sogong-dong, Seoul. Photo courtesy of Lotte Department

Lotte Department Store’s main branch and Lotte Card Co., Ltd. have launched the “Lotte Department Store Tourist Membership X Check-in Seoul” card for foreign tourists.

The card combines Lotte Department Store’s membership for foreign visitors, “Lotte Tourist Membership,” with Lotte Card’s “CHECK iN SEOUL,” a service exclusively for foreign tourists, into a prepaid electronic payment method. It brings together benefits at Lotte affiliates and around 70 partner merchants in Korea, transit card functionality, and L.POINT accrual. Key benefits include a 5% discount and 10% rewards at Lotte Department Store’s main branch, as well as 10% discounts at Lotte Duty Free, 7-Eleven, and Lotte Mart. Benefits are also available at around 70 partner merchants, including shopping outlets frequently visited by foreign tourists, such as convenience stores and Olive Young; food and beverage businesses such as Samwon Garden and Mahogany; and cultural venues and services such as D Museum and hanbok rental shops.

◇A view of the special “K-Drama” exhibition currently on display at the Connect Place Seoul Station branch. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Connect

The Connect Place Seoul Station branch, operated by Hanwha Connect, has prepared “K-Drama” content in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization and Studio Dragon. The special K-drama exhibition, themed “SCENES TO DESTINATIONS,” runs through October 31. After opening a viewing exhibition at the Central Pedestrian Plaza on September 24, it added experiential content available only at Connect Place from October 1, including photo zones and an original soundtrack (OST) listening lounge. Visitors can explore famous lines, memorable scenes, OSTs, props, and filming-location information from around 40 popular dramas, including “Goblin,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Hotel Del Luna,” and “Crash Landing on You.”

CJ CheilJedang will provide welcome kits featuring Bibigo products to 6,000 foreign tourists who have visited Korea by this coming December. The kits, given to participants in palace tour programs run by the Korean History Interpretation Promotion Institute, contain Bibigo glutinous-rice seaweed crisps, Oh My God mini yakgwa, cup tteokbokki, and other items. The company said the kits were designed to let foreign tourists experience K-food as they explore Gwanghwamun and the Gyeongbokgung Palace area and learn about Korea’s history and culture.

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.