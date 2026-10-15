“Like a garbage dump” vs. “the hardships of working life”... Employee’s PC desktop displayed on concert venue screen

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] At a mini-concert by popular Japanese voice actress and singer Aimi, 34, a staff member accidentally displayed their computer desktop on a large screen. The desktop, filled with unsorted files, prompted sharply divided reactions online, with some calling it “a screen that captures the hardships of working life” and others saying it “looks like a garbage dump.”

According to Japanese outlet Yutura, Aimi held a free mini-live on the 11th at the large AEON LakeTown shopping mall in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Before the performance, an unexpected mishap occurred when the desktop of a computer used by a staff member was projected as-is onto the venue screen.

Photos posted on social media show files and icons densely packed across the desktop.

The excessive number of files and their disorganized appearance prompted a range of reactions online.

Many people criticized the desktop, asking, “Do they not know what folders are for?”, “They should organize their files,” and “It looks like a garbage dump.”

Others offered defenses, saying it was “a common sight at companies” and “a screen that captures the hardships of busy office workers.”

The display of files believed to be work-related documents also raised security concerns. The desktop showed filenames that appeared to belong to work documents, including an Excel file labeled “Estimate.” In response, people online voiced a mix of concern and humor, saying it was “serious enough to warrant writing an incident report.”

Aimi is a voice actress and singer known for roles such as Kasumi Toyama in the anime BanG Dream! She plays vocals and guitar in the in-series band Poppin’Party and also performs as a solo singer. The free mini-live was held to celebrate the release of her new EP, AIM STAR.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo: Aimi’s Instagram

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.