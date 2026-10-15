Jeju Samdasoo cheers on National Sports Festival as it returns to Jeju after 12 years

Jeju Samdasoo is rooting for strong performances by the athletes and a successful festival as the National Sports Festival returns to Jeju for the first time in 12 years.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Development Corporation, which produces and sells Jeju Samdasoo, said it will provide a total of 67,200 500-ml bottles of Jeju Samdasoo for the 107th National Sports Festival, to be held across Jeju Special Self-Governing Province from October 16 to 22. The corporation is headed by President Kim Do-young.

Including the 33,600 500-ml bottles of Jeju Samdasoo supplied to the 46th National Sports Festival for Persons with Disabilities, held last September, a total of 100,800 bottles of bottled water will be provided for national-scale sporting events held in Jeju this year.

The 107th National Sports Festival will be held under the slogan “Welcome to Blue Jeju, Together for a Festival of Unity!” and will feature 50 sports in total: 49 official sports and one demonstration sport, jiu-jitsu. About 30,000 people are expected to take part, including around 20,000 athletes and 10,000 officials. The opening ceremony will be held at Jeju World Cup Stadium.

As a bottled spring water brand representing Jeju, Jeju Samdasoo will cheer on the athletes who have come to Jeju from across the country and help ensure the successful hosting of the National Sports Festival, which is being held in Jeju for the first time in 12 years.

Kim Do-young, president of Jeju Development Corporation, said, “It is meaningful that Jeju Samdasoo is taking part in the National Sports Festival, which is being held in Jeju for the first time in 12 years.” He added, “I will wholeheartedly cheer on the athletes who have come to Jeju from across the country, so they can showcase the skills they have honed over the years to their hearts’ content and achieve good results.” Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.