“Did she delete them because they were too racy?”... White House press secretary suddenly removes social media photos after taking office

Photo credit: Katie Zacharia’s Instagram, The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Katie Zacharia, 41, the new White House press secretary, reportedly deleted revealing photos, including old bikini pictures, from her social media accounts shortly after taking office.

The Sun and other foreign media outlets reported that swimsuit photos Zacharia had posted on Instagram disappeared from her account after she was selected as White House press secretary.

Zacharia is the person President Trump nominated as the new White House press secretary on the 9th (local time).

She has not yet commented on why she suddenly deleted the revealing photos.

Zacharia had previously shared her views on women’s workout clothes and revealing attire.

In a YouTube interview that has recently received renewed attention, she said that appropriate standards should also apply to clothing worn while exercising.

“I think there are times when it goes too far,” she said. “I’ve seen bikini-style workout clothes, and I think there are situations where it would be appropriate to wear something like that.” She added, “I support wearing a bikini if you have a good figure, but I don’t think it’s appropriate attire for the gym.” She also said she thought it was better to wear clothes that cover a little more of the body when exercising.

Meanwhile, Katie Zacharia, the White House press secretary who had touted her career as a lawyer, reportedly did not pass the U.S. bar exam.

U.S. media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), reported that Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011, then took the California bar exam and failed.

Zacharia, who made a name for herself as a political commentator in conservative media, introduced herself as a lawyer in broadcasts and other public settings.

President Trump also referred to Zacharia as a lawyer when he recently announced the new press secretary.

Zacharia later faced questions about her credentials when her name could not be found on the attorney rolls in California, Texas, or Washington, D.C.

However, it was reported that after failing the bar exam in 2011, she moved to Beijing, China, and worked in the international business team of a major local law firm.

At the time, she reportedly handled matters including drafting contracts and communicating with clients on behalf of U.S. and multinational companies doing business in China.

Foreign employees performing this work reportedly did not need to be licensed as lawyers in China.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.