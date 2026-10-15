Lotte Wellfood launches 10 limited-edition products for Pepero Day season, ramps up marketing

Provided by Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd.

To mark the upcoming Pepero Day, Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. has unveiled 10 seasonal packages created in collaboration with its global ambassador Stray Kids and popular IPs such as Sanrio Characters and Ganadi.

Seven of the 10 seasonal packages being released this year are on-pack collaborations.

The Stray Kids package products come in two varieties, Almond and White Cookie. Four more designs feature signature Sanrio Characters, including Hello Kitty, Pochacco, Cinnamoroll and Hangyodon: Choco, Crunky and two Assort varieties.

The Ganadi collaboration includes “Ganadi Assort,” a five-piece pack. Sanrio Characters and Ganadi products also come with merchandise such as character stickers and bookmarks.

Gift options include “Sampler 6-pack,” with six flavors; “Carrier 4-pack,” with a distinctive package structure; and “Gift 6-pack,” with an elegant design.

The premium product “Pepero Double Rich Salty Vanilla,” first introduced as a limited-edition product for the first half of the year, will also be relaunched as a Pepero Day seasonal limited edition.

As part of a promotional giveaway for customers, those who purchase at least 30,000 won worth of Pepero products will receive a Stray Kids tarpaulin bag and key ring or a Ganadi hand mirror. Customers who spend at least 30,000 won and include at least one Sanrio Characters package product in their purchase will receive one of four Sanrio Characters shopping bags, selected at random.

Details of the promotion schedule for each product and how to claim the gifts are available on Pepero’s official Instagram account.

Starting with the launch of the seasonal packages, Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. plans to roll out an offline campaign where consumers can experience Pepero’s core value of “sharing” and step up marketing at major tourist destinations targeting foreign tourists visiting Korea.

Meanwhile, a recently released Pepero Day ad video surpassed 10 million views within six days of its release. The video featuring Stray Kids conveys the message “Don’t hesitate on Pepero Day!” and encourages viewers to express their feelings to someone dear to them with Pepero.

“By pairing Stray Kids with popular character IPs, we have expanded the range of choices for consumers,” a Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. representative said. “Through marketing that both domestic consumers and global tourists visiting Korea can enjoy, we will strengthen Pepero’s brand standing as a leading K-snack.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.