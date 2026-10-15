Hallym University Medical Center to Host Hallym-Uppsala International Academic Symposium, Exploring the Future of Precision Medicine

[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] Hallym University Medical Center is joining forces with Sweden’s prestigious Uppsala University to chart a future direction for next-generation precision medicine by combining biobanks and clinical data. The symposium will discuss the latest cohort research findings and precision diagnostic techniques, from cancer to chronic diseases, and is expected to further strengthen the global research collaboration network.

Hallym University Medical Center, led by President Lee Jae-joon, will host the 15th Hallym-Uppsala International Academic Symposium with Sweden’s Uppsala University on October 27 at Ilsong Cultural Hall at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. The theme will be “The Future of Precision Medicine through the Integration of Biobanks and Clinical Data: From Cancer to Chronic Diseases.”

Precision medicine refers to an approach to healthcare that combines an individual patient’s genetic characteristics, living environment and clinical information to predict disease and identify the optimal treatment. To realize precision medicine, a research infrastructure is essential that links human-derived materials, such as blood and tissue samples obtained from patients, with clinical data accumulated during care on an individual-patient basis and tracks them over the long term. Accordingly, healthcare communities in Korea and abroad are actively working to combine clinical data with biobanks that systematically collect and store samples.

At the symposium, Uppsala University in Sweden will share its experience operating a biobank, where sample collection has become routine in clinical settings. Hallym University Medical Center researchers will also present findings and future prospects from ongoing precision medicine research across a range of fields, from cancer to chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, brain diseases and respiratory diseases, using clinical cohorts, registries and a clinical data warehouse (CDW).

The symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and will feature 13 presentations by professors from Hallym University Medical Center and Uppsala University, divided into four sessions.

The first session will cover strategies for establishing biobanks and clinical cohorts. Dr. Anna Beskow, director of Uppsala Biobank, will share her experience operating the biobank in a presentation titled “The Uppsala Model: Integrating Clinical Sample Collection into the Care Process.” This will be followed by presentations from Professor Jwa-gyeong Kim of the Department of Nephrology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, titled “Establishing the HI-CARD DKD Cohort: An Investigator-Initiated Multidisciplinary Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Cohort”; Professor Yong-gyun Kim of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital and director of the Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center, titled “Establishing a National Pathogen Resource Bank and a Bacterial Genomics Research System”; and Professor Mi-jeong Kwon of the Department of Pathology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, titled “Standardizing Surgical Pathology and Tissue Banks for Translational Research.”

The second session will spotlight precision medicine in cancer and liver disease. Professor Ingrid Glimelius of Uppsala University’s Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology will speak on “Balancing the Introduction of New Treatments for Malignant Lymphoma with Cure and Late Effects”; Professor Dae-young Jang of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital will present “Applying Precision Medicine to Gastric Cancer Treatment in Korean Patients”; and Professor Ki-tae Seok of the Department of Gastroenterology at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital will discuss “Integrating the Microbiome and Clinical Cohorts for Liver Disease Research.”

The third session will examine how cohorts and biobanks can be used, focusing on kidney disease and cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic diseases. Professor Johan Sundstrom of Uppsala University’s Department of Medical Sciences will present “New Digital Tools and Biobanking Strategies for Clinical Trials”; Professor Jeong-nam Ahn of the Department of Nephrology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital will speak on “Understanding and Overcoming the Acute Kidney Disease–Chronic Kidney Disease Continuum: A Study Based on a Korean Multicenter Cohort”; and Professor Dae-young Cheon of the Department of Cardiology at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital will present “From Population Health to Precision Medicine: Integrating Clinical Cohorts and Biobanks Across the Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Continuum.”

The fourth and final session will feature precision medicine research in brain and respiratory diseases. Professor Joachim Burman of Uppsala University’s Department of Medical Sciences will speak on “Brain Injury Biomarkers in Precision Medicine”; Professor Sang-hwa Lee of the Department of Neurology at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital will present “A Stroke Registry Linked to a Clinical Data Warehouse (CDW) for Precise Outcome Prediction”; and Professor Ha-young Choi of the Department of Pulmonology at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital will discuss “Bronchiectasis in Asia: From Multinational Registries to Precision Endotyping from a Global Perspective.”

A research collaboration meeting on international joint research into facial nerve palsy will also be held alongside the symposium. A research team led by Professor Jin Kim of the Department of Otolaryngology at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, a leading expert in facial nerve palsy treatment in Korea, will meet with Professor Anna Rostedt Punga of Uppsala University’s Department of Clinical Neurophysiology and Professor Stefan Schwartz of its Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology to discuss ways to collaborate on precision diagnosis and research into the mechanisms behind facial nerve palsy.

Lee Jae-joon, president of Hallym University Medical Center, said, “The integration of biobanks and clinical data is the starting point for precision medicine, enabling diagnoses and treatments tailored to each patient.” He added, “This symposium with the world-renowned Uppsala University will give us an opportunity to explore together the direction of precision medicine research, from cancer to chronic diseases, and to deepen academic exchanges and research collaboration between our two institutions.”

The 15th Hallym-Uppsala International Academic Symposium is accredited for four continuing education credits by the Korean Medical Association, and participation is free after preregistration. Attendees can preregister on the Hallym University Medical Center website through October 20.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.