Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital to Hold Free Atopic Dermatitis Health Lecture on the 28th

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, affiliated with Soonchunhyang University (Hospital Director Lee Moon-su), will hold a health lecture on the afternoon of the 28th at Hyeongok Hall on the hospital’s sixth floor for local residents, patients with atopic dermatitis, and their caregivers.

The lecture, titled “Understanding Atopic Dermatitis: From Skin Care to the Latest Treatments,” was organized to help participants gain an accurate understanding of atopic dermatitis and provide information on skin care methods and the latest treatments.

The lecture will begin at 2:30 p.m. that day with opening remarks by Professor Seo Seong-jun, a leading scholar in atopic dermatitis, followed by “Atopic Dermatitis: Why Does It Develop?” (Professor Kim Jeong-eun, Department of Dermatology, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital); “Atopic Dermatitis: How to Manage It” (Professor Choi Mi-su, Department of Dermatology, Dankook University Hospital); and a question-and-answer session (Professor Lee Seong-yeol, Department of Dermatology, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital).

Professor Kim Jeong-eun of the Department of Dermatology said, “Atopic dermatitis is a condition for which consistent management and appropriate treatment are very important.” She added, “I hope this health lecture will give patients and their caregivers an opportunity to better understand the condition and learn management methods they can put into practice in their daily lives.”

The health lecture is open to anyone in the local community who is interested in the condition, including patients with atopic dermatitis and their caregivers. Attendees will receive a small commemorative gift.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.