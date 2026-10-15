The secret to centenarians’ walking ability: ‘brain neural networks’ in focus... Potential for village hall-centered rural integrated care confirmed

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Research findings will be released suggesting that spending one’s life in a single village, socializing with neighbors and maintaining social ties centered around the village hall may be important conditions for healthy longevity. Chonnam National University Hospital examines long-term residence in the area, attachment to place and interactions with neighbors through an on-site survey of centenarians in Gochang, and presents implications for healthy longevity and community care in rural areas.

Chonnam National University Hospital, led by Hospital Director Jeong Sin, will hold the 18th Healthy Longevity Forum at 2 p.m. on the 16th at Deokjae Hall at Chonnam National University Medical School. The forum is organized by Chonnam National University Hospital, the Korea Centenarian Research Group and Chonnam National University’s Institute of Aging Science, and hosted by the hospital’s Biomedical Research Institute, the Geriatric Medicine Center at Chonnam National University Medical School, the hospital’s Regional Medical Research Capacity-Building Project Group and the Gwangju Dementia Cohort Research Group. The forum will share research findings across a range of fields, including genomics and bioinformatics, medical artificial intelligence (AI), the Gochang centenarian field survey, nutrition and eating habits, and national statistics, while exploring directions for advancing centenarian research in Korea.

The Korea Centenarian Research Group began at Seoul National University College of Medicine in 2001, and Chonnam National University Medical School later took over the research, building up 25 years of research on centenarians. Last June, it hosted the 30th annual scientific meeting of the International Centenarian Consortium (ICC) in Gochang, North Jeolla Province, sharing research findings with centenarian researchers from around the world.

◇ An average of 68.5 years in one village ... Potential for village hall-centered rural integrated care confirmed

The results of the Gochang centenarian field survey will be a major focus of the forum. Gochang County in Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province is an extremely aged rural area, where people aged 65 and older make up 42.0% of the population, far above the national average of 22.2%. The research team visited centenarians living in Gochang County and conducted in-person interviews from March 30 through April 10. The survey included 51 people aged 90 to 102 who were able to be interviewed. Their average age was 95.2, and six were aged 100 or older.

The survey found that participants in the Gochang centenarian study had lived in the same village for an average of 68.5 years, and scored 4.07 out of 5 for attachment to place. Some 62.5% said they frequently socialized with neighbors and acquaintances outside their family, while 61.7% said they currently attended regular gatherings. The places they had most recently visited outside their residence were hospitals (74.5%), restaurants (51.1%) and village halls (48.9%), in that order. Among the gatherings they currently attended, village hall and village gatherings were the most common, with 11 participants.

In terms of family and housing, participants had an average of 5.2 surviving children, but 72% lived alone and 86% lived in their own homes. Their chronic disease management score was high at 3.5 out of 4, while their exercise and physical activity score was just 1.4 out of 3. Some 45% of the centenarians could go out on their own, and 81.3% cited “physical difficulties” as the reason they did not socialize with neighbors.

Based on these findings, the researchers recommend expanding rural community-based integrated care; strengthening village-level physical activity programs that use village halls as hubs for care and health; providing mobility support, including accompaniment on outings and transportation; and developing home-visit social programs that allow people to maintain social ties even after their physical function declines. Since the communities where centenarians have lived for a long time and their neighbors play important roles in their daily lives, the findings point to the need for a community care system that supports health management and social interaction around the places where people already live.

Park Yong-ju, a professor in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Chonnam National University, will present comparisons of centenarians’ nutrition and eating habits, while Lee Ru-ji, a professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital, will introduce the status and characteristics of the Gochang centenarian survey.

Han Jae-young, director of the Geriatric Medicine Center at Chonnam National University and a professor in the hospital’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, said, “Healthy longevity among centenarians needs to be considered alongside a range of factors, including not only their physical health but also their ties to the communities where they have lived for a long time, their interactions with neighbors and the conditions for everyday activity.” He added, “I hope these survey findings will prompt consideration of a rural community-based integrated care system that supports older adults’ physical function and social relationships together, and help explore the potential of health management and social programs centered around village halls.”

◇ Healthy longevity through genomics and bioinformatics ... From walking ability to medical AI

The forum will examine biological clues to healthy aging through genomic analysis and discuss the potential for using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict aging in a personalized way. In the first session, “Healthy Longevity Through Genome and Bioinformatics,” Professor Kim Jeong-su of Chosun University will present on “Brain Health Revealed by the Genomes of Walking Centenarians.”

Professor Kim will assess centenarians’ walking ability using the FAC (Functional Ambulation Categories) scale and present the results of genomic analysis conducted on that basis. Of the 42 candidate genes identified in the analysis, 15 were expressed specifically in the brain, with many of those genes expressed in the cerebellum and cerebral cortex. The findings show that understanding centenarians’ walking ability requires attention not only to their muscles and physical function but also to brain function and neural regulatory systems. Professor Kim therefore suggests that a neural regulatory network linking the brain and muscles may be involved in maintaining walking ability.

Next, Dr. Yoon Sa-jung of Johns Hopkins University will present “Designing Healthier Aging with Digital Twins and Medical AI,” outlining ways to design healthy aging using digital twins and medical AI. In a subsequent panel discussion, Professor Yang Jeong-ho of Chonnam National University Hospital and researcher Lee Seong-gwon will discuss the significance of genomic and bioinformatics research and directions for advancing healthy longevity research.

◇ The centenarian era through national statistics ... Regional longevity trends and social challenges in focus

The special lecture, “Korea’s Centenarian Era Through Statistics,” will examine the size and regional distribution of the population aged 100 and older in Korea, based on national statistics. Bae Sang-mu, a team leader at the Honam Regional Data Office of the National Data Agency, will report that as of 2025, Korea had 8,604 people aged 100 or older, a 54% increase from five years earlier.

Jeonnam had the highest number of people aged 100 or older among the country’s provinces and metropolitan cities, at 31.8 per 100,000 people, compared with a national average of 17.3. At the city and county level, Goheung County in Jeonnam recorded the highest figure, at 91.8 per 100,000. These statistics show the growth trend and regional distribution of Korea’s centenarian population and can serve as a basis for assessing the need for local responses to support the health and quality of life of the older population.

A panel discussion will follow the special lecture, featuring Dr. Han I-cheol of the Korea Rural Economic Institute, Professors Jeong Su-nam and Yang Hyeong-jeong of Chonnam National University, and Professor Kim Hyeong-seok of Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital. Drawing on statistical findings about Korea’s centenarian population, the participants will discuss healthy longevity research, population aging in rural areas and the responses needed in the centenarian era.

Park Sang-cheol, a distinguished professor at Chonnam National University, said, “Research on centenarians is meaningful not simply because it reveals the characteristics of people who live a long time, but because it helps identify both the conditions for aging healthily and the challenges society needs to prepare for.” He added, “I hope the field survey, genomic research and national statistics shared at this forum will come together to deepen our understanding of healthy longevity and create an opportunity to pursue practical change, from individual health management to community care policies.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.