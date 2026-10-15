Mail containing white powder sent ahead of U.S. midterms; election staff evacuated in scare

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The FBI has launched an investigation after cases were uncovered of mail containing unidentified powder being delivered or delivery being attempted to election agencies in Ohio, Louisiana and Oklahoma ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Staff at some agencies were evacuated in the ensuing commotion, but no injuries or deaths related to the incidents have been reported so far.

According to NBC and other U.S. media outlets, election authorities in Louisiana and Oklahoma said they received mail containing suspicious powder on the 13th (all times local). In Ohio, investigators intercepted a similar item addressed to the secretary of state's office before it was delivered.

The incidents occurred as states were busy preparing for the November midterm elections. On the 14th, national organizations representing secretaries of state and election agencies issued a joint statement expressing concern about threats targeting election officials and staff.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said in a statement that threats against election officials and workers are unacceptable in a democracy, and that those who administer elections should not have to worry about their personal safety while carrying out essential duties.

According to reports, an employee of Louisiana's election division opened mail containing white powder and notified authorities. The employee was taken to an emergency room as a precaution but was reportedly not injured. The secretary of state's office responded by evacuating part of the election division and shutting off the building's air-conditioning system.

Police sent the substance recovered at the scene to the FBI crime laboratory for analysis. They said that, so far, no employees had been injured or reported health problems in connection with the incident.

The Oklahoma State Election Board also said it received an envelope containing suspicious white powder on the morning of the 13th. Police responded to the scene, and the board's offices were evacuated as a precaution. A board official said no employees were injured and the incident would not affect the election.

The FBI did not confirm details about any specific incidents or locations, but said it was investigating suspicious mail sent to multiple addresses across the country.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.