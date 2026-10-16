DN Automotive 'lead-excretion injection' allegations reignite as politicians, authorities and police apply pressure on all fronts

The controversy over alleged 'lead-excretion injections' at automotive battery manufacturer DN Automotive has resurfaced.

The allegations that workers were given chelation injections to promote lead excretion ahead of special health examinations have prompted President Lee Jae-myung to order a stern response and drawn criticism during a parliamentary audit. Police have also begun summoning a company executive for questioning. The union is calling for investigations into management and the medical institutions involved, epidemiological surveys of current and former workers, compensation for those affected, and improvements to the work environment. The company has apologized for shortcomings in its safety and health management, but further investigation is needed into why the injections were given, whether there was intent, and whether they were causally linked to health problems.

◇ The Ulsan branch of the Korean Metal Workers' Union held a press conference last February over allegations of lead exposure at DN Automotive. Photo courtesy of the Korean Metal Workers' Union.

▶ Police question company executive; union calls for special labor inspection, epidemiological survey and compensation

The Ulsan Police Agency reportedly summoned a DN Automotive executive for questioning on the 13th about the circumstances surrounding the injections and whether they were administered deliberately. The questioning follows the Ministry of Employment and Labor's referral of the company to police for investigation last August on suspicion of obstruction of business, citing the possibility that administering chelation injections before special health examinations interfered with measures to protect workers' health.

The case began in February, when the Ulsan branch of the Korean Metal Workers' Union and the Worksite Safety Education Support Center raised concerns. The union said that an analysis of special health examination data for 115 workers from 2022 to 2025 found that blood lead levels in 99 of them (86%) exceeded 10 μg/dL. It alleged that the company administered chelation injections to distort examination results. The union also claimed that workers were told the injections were vitamin shots, were effectively pressured into receiving them, and that the practice continued for several years. The company responded at the time that no workers exceeded the legal threshold of 40 μg/dL and that employees had chosen the injections as treatment of their own accord.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other sources, chelation injections are prescription drugs used to treat lead poisoning. Because they may cause side effects such as kidney damage, they should be administered with caution.

Last March and April, the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted intensive inspections at DN Automotive's Ulsan plants 1 and 2 and found 88 violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. In 68 cases, the ministry initiated formal proceedings and referred the cases to prosecutors; it also imposed a total of 46.2 million won in fines in 20 cases. Inspectors also found excessive lead exposure and problems with ventilation equipment and hygiene management on some production lines, and ordered the relevant equipment to be taken out of service. More recently, a committee to investigate lead exposure and improve working conditions was launched, comprising nine experts recommended by labor, management and the government. A collective epidemiological survey of all current and former workers, including retirees, is also planned.

In a statement on the 13th, the Ulsan Regional Headquarters of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions called for special labor inspections and epidemiological surveys at all DN Automotive workplaces and workplaces handling hazardous chemicals, as well as investigations into the company's management and the medical institutions involved. It also called for health monitoring of current and former workers, including retirees, meaningful compensation, and improvements to the work environment.

▶ Intense criticism at parliamentary audit following president's remarks; calls for company head to appear

The controversy has drawn the attention of political circles and is prompting investigations to expand across the industry.

On the 12th, President Lee Jae-myung described the allegations as a serious human rights violation and ordered a thorough investigation and a stern response.

The allegations were a major focus of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee on the 13th. Kim Tae-seon of the Democratic Party of Korea requested that the company head appear as a witness and an affected worker appear as a reference witness. Park Ji-hye called for the submission of workplace environment measurement reports, raw data and sample analysis results, while Ahn Ho-young urged that the investigation be expanded to cover similar battery manufacturers and workplaces that handle lead. In response, Employment and Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said he would submit the relevant inspection and measurement data to the National Assembly.

As the controversy grew, DN Automotive issued a statement saying, "We deeply regret that the principle of putting employees' safety and health first was not fully upheld and implemented." The company said it would fully cooperate with government investigations, health examinations by experts, safety and health assessments, and epidemiological surveys, and would accept the findings of the committee launched with nine external experts recommended by labor, management and the government. It also pledged to invest in improving the work environment, strengthen health measures and prevent a recurrence.

Industry observers expect that further criminal or administrative action may well follow, depending on the outcome of the investigation. Key issues are expected to include the extent of lead exposure, the health impacts and who is responsible, as well as whether the company delivers on its pledges to improve working conditions and protect affected workers.

A DN Automotive representative had little to add on the 14th, saying, "At this point, we have nothing further to say."

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.