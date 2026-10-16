“Can kiss 8 men?”... 100 million won fine over provocative teeth-whitening patch ad

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “No problem even if you kiss eight men?”

A Chinese company that created provocative ad copy for teeth-whitening patches has been fined 100 million won.

According to Chinese media outlets including Jimu News, China’s market regulation authorities recently announced seven representative cases of violations of social values and advertising regulations. Among them, an advertising violation by a company uncovered by the Baiyun District Administration for Market Regulation in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, drew attention.

According to the authorities, the company planned and produced an advertising video itself to promote a tooth-patch product from an oral-care brand.

The ad in question said, “You must not take it off for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, there’s no problem with kissing eight men. This isn’t just a tooth patch; it’s a product that subtly seduces people.”

Chinese authorities said the wording violated advertising regulations by using sexually suggestive content.

In response, the Baiyun District Administration for Market Regulation recently fined the company 500,000 yuan (about 100 million won).

Experts pointed out that as marketing using short-form videos and online advertising expands, businesses need to exercise caution with their ad copy and choice of wording.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.