Reports of suspected abuse at psychiatric healthcare institutions more than double; mandatory reporters file just one report in five years

Source: Ministry of Health and Welfare and Central Disability Rights Advocacy Agency; compiled by Rep. Seo Mi-hwa’s office

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] According to the “Status of Reports and Handling of Abuse of Persons with Disabilities over the Past Five Years,” which Seo Mi-hwa, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee and the Democratic Party of Korea, received from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 99 reports of suspected abuse of persons with disabilities at psychiatric healthcare institutions were filed over the past five years, and 38 cases were determined to be abuse.

Physical abuse, as well as economic exploitation, sexual abuse and neglect, was also identified. Across all mental health promotion facilities—which include psychiatric healthcare institutions, mental health nursing facilities and psychiatric rehabilitation facilities—151 reports of suspected abuse were filed, and 52 cases were determined to be abuse.

The number of reports of suspected abuse at psychiatric healthcare institutions rose 107.7%, from 13 in 2020 to 27 in 2024, while the number of cases determined to be abuse increased 33.3% over the same period, from 9 to 12. Among the 41 cases in total, with abuse types counted more than once, physical abuse was the most common, accounting for 39% (16 cases), followed by economic exploitation at 27% (11 cases) and sexual abuse at 17% (7 cases). There were also 4 cases of neglect, 2 of emotional abuse and 1 of abandonment.

Notably, while 38 cases of abuse were determined at psychiatric healthcare institutions over five years, statistics on reports of abuse of persons with disabilities nationwide, broken down by reporter type, show that “heads and employees of mental health promotion facilities”—who are required to report—filed just one report during the same period. Mental health promotion facilities refers to psychiatric healthcare institutions, psychiatric rehabilitation facilities and mental health nursing facilities. These figures count the reports filed by this occupational group among all reports of abuse of persons with disabilities, underscoring the need to examine whether abuse is being properly identified within facilities and whether external reporting systems are functioning as they should.

Rep. Seo Mi-hwa stressed, “The 99 reports filed over five years cannot be considered the full extent of abuse of persons with disabilities at psychiatric healthcare institutions.” She added, “Given the concern that abuse may be going undiscovered, as shown by the serious human rights violations that recently occurred in places including Ulsan and Incheon, the government must conduct a comprehensive inspection of psychiatric healthcare institutions nationwide.”

She continued, “In consultation with organizations of people with disabilities, independent investigators should meet directly with inpatients, without hospital staff present, to learn about their experiences of abuse, and protect them from any disadvantages for reporting.” She also said, “Along with establishing accountability for confirmed cases of abuse, support should be coordinated according to the wishes of those affected, including treatment, housing and peer support, so they can live in the community.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Mi-hwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.