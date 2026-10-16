“Recurrent stroke after head and neck artery dissection is concentrated in the first week”... “Vessel shape” determines the outcome

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale analysis by Korean researchers found that ischemic strokes caused by craniocervical artery dissection—a tear in the wall of an artery in the head or neck—are most likely to recur within the first week after the initial symptoms appear. In particular, the analysis showed that the shape of the dissected vessel, rather than the location of the dissection (inside the head or in the neck), which had previously been considered important, is the key factor determining the actual risk of recurrence.

The findings were reported by a research team led by Professor Bae Hee-jun of the Department of Neurology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. The team analyzed data from the multicenter Korea National Institute of Health Stroke Cohort (CRCS-K-NIH), which includes 17 university hospitals in South Korea. The study’s co-corresponding author was Professor Hong Jeong-ho of the Department of Neurology at Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital, and its first author was Professor Jang Seong-hwa of the Department of Neurology at Catholic Kwandong University International St. Mary’s Hospital.

Craniocervical artery dissection occurs when the inner wall of an artery in the head or neck that carries blood to the brain tears, allowing blood flowing through the vessel to enter between the layers of its wall. If blood collects between those layers and thickens the wall, the vessel can narrow or become blocked, reducing blood flow to the brain and potentially causing an ischemic stroke. Craniocervical artery dissection is considered a major cause of ischemic stroke among people aged 50 or younger.

The problem is that, although ischemic strokes caused by craniocervical artery dissection are known to recur particularly soon after the initial symptoms appear, most previous studies were conducted on patients roughly a week after symptom onset, making it difficult to capture the early period when recurrence risk is high. Another limitation was that they did not clearly distinguish temporary changes in symptoms from actual recurrence.

The research team followed 711 patients diagnosed with craniocervical artery dissection within seven days of initial symptom onset for one year, out of 75,903 patients hospitalized between 2011 and 2021 for acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a “mini-stroke.” The patients arrived at the hospital a median of 7.7 hours after their initial stroke symptoms began, allowing them to be observed earlier than in previous studies. To identify early recurrences accurately, a recurrence during hospitalization was recorded only when an MRI showed a new ischemic stroke or enlargement of an existing lesion.

The analysis found that the cumulative recurrence rate rose rapidly, reaching 8.7% on the first day after initial symptom onset and 17.4% within the first week. It rose much more slowly thereafter, reaching 18.4% within one month and 19.9% within one year. This shows that recurrent ischemic strokes are concentrated in the early period, particularly the first week. When calculated per 1,000 patients observed for one day, the recurrence rate fell sharply from 271.2 cases on the first day to 44.9 on days 2–3 and 13.8 on days 4–7; after the first week, it was just 0.1 cases.

Notably, although clinicians have traditionally considered it important whether a dissection occurs in an artery inside the head or in an artery in the neck, this study found no significant association between the location of the dissection and the risk of recurrent ischemic stroke.

The feature clearly associated with recurrence risk was the shape of the dissected vessel. When blood entering between the layers of the vessel wall pushes the wall inward, the vessel narrows; when it pushes the wall outward, the vessel can expand. Patients whose dissected vessels showed narrowing without expansion on vascular imaging had a 1.69-fold higher risk of recurrent ischemic stroke within one year than patients whose images showed both narrowed and expanded sections.

Patients whose vascular images showed two channels for blood flow within the dissected vessel had a 1.87-fold higher risk of recurrence within one year than those whose images did not. Their recurrence rate on days 2–3 after the initial symptoms began was 3.84 times as high. The researchers explained that when a new space through which blood flows forms between the layers of the vessel wall, it can lie alongside the original channel and look like two separate pathways.

Professor Hong Jeong-ho of Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital said, “When assessing the risk of recurrent ischemic stroke in patients with craniocervical artery dissection, it is important to pay attention to the morphological features visible on vascular imaging.” He added, “This study will provide important evidence for stratifying patients’ risk according to the shape of the dissected vessel and developing tailored treatment strategies in the future.”

Professor Bae Hee-jun of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital said, “This study is significant because it examined patterns of early recurrent ischemic stroke that previous studies could easily have missed, using nationwide data (CRCS-K-NIH) that has prospectively registered patients with acute stroke from the time of hospital admission.” He added, “Because recurrence is concentrated in the first week after the initial symptoms appear, careful monitoring during this period is essential even when a patient’s condition appears stable.”

The study was supported by the National Institute of Health under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. It was recently published in the international neurology journal Neurology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Bae Hee-jun, Department of Neurology, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital; Professor Hong Jeong-ho, Department of Neurology, Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital; and Professor Jang

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.