Does Frozen Shoulder Heal on Its Own? Why You Shouldn't Leave It Untreated

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Frozen shoulder is a common shoulder condition that causes pain and limits range of motion. Many people attribute it to age and either leave it untreated or dismiss it as nothing serious. Himchan Hospital answers questions about frozen shoulder on its YouTube channel. The hospital's chief director, Lee Soo-chan, and orthopedic surgeon Yoo Soon-yong introduce its main symptoms and treatments, as well as ways to manage the condition in daily life.

A previously released video covered the differences between frozen shoulder and rotator cuff conditions, why pain worsens at night, and self-stretching exercises to help manage frozen shoulder. A video to be released on the 16th will explain problems that can arise if frozen shoulder is left untreated, the effects of pain-relief patches and hot compresses, and when injections or surgery may be needed.

Frozen shoulder is a condition in which inflammation and adhesions develop in the joint capsule surrounding the shoulder, causing pain and restricting movement. The pain may improve over time, but reduced pain alone does not necessarily mean that shoulder function has returned to normal.

Yoo Soon-yong, an orthopedic surgeon at Himchan Hospital, said, “Even if the pain from frozen shoulder improves, the shoulder's range of motion may still decrease.” He added, “It is essential to check whether other conditions, such as rotator cuff, cartilage or ligament disorders, are also present.”

In the early stages of frozen shoulder, conservative treatments such as warm compresses, physical therapy, medication and injections are used first. Surgery may be considered if another shoulder condition is also present, or if shoulder stiffness worsens despite conservative treatment and the range of motion becomes so limited that using the arm is difficult.

Yoo Soon-yong explained, “Frozen shoulder is usually treated with arthroscopy, and the procedure is relatively short, taking about 15 minutes.” He added, “Treating inflammation and adhesions inside the joint improves pain and shoulder range of motion, allowing patients to resume daily activities from the day after surgery.”

More information is available on Himchan Hospital's official YouTube channel. Every Friday, the hospital presents health information content in which medical staff answer questions about joint and spinal conditions.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Himchan Hospital chief director Lee Soo-chan (left) and Yoo Soon-yong, appearing on the hospital's YouTube channel program Suchan's Joint Talk.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.