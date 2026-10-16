Four dead, including three children, in U.S. elementary school shooting; 16-year-old suspect also dies

Silver Rail Elementary School in Oregon, where the shooting took place. AP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shooting at an elementary school in Oregon left three children and one adult dead, according to reports. The 16-year-old male suspect was also found dead at the scene. It has not yet been confirmed who shot the suspect.

According to CNN and other U.S. media outlets, a shooting occurred at around 1 p.m. on the 15th (local time) at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. Police said three children and one adult had died. The school reportedly has at least 400 students.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect was already dead from gunshot wounds. However, it has not been confirmed whether the suspect was shot by police, someone else at the scene, or under other circumstances. A police official said it was also possible that a bystander at the scene had subdued the suspect.

According to police, the first report said that an unidentified man had fired at a vehicle near the school. Reports soon followed that someone had entered the school and was shooting.

Emergency responders took at least two people to the hospital. The victims’ exact injuries and conditions were not immediately known.

A person who works at a business near the school said they heard gunshots at around 1 p.m. but did not know exactly how many shots had been fired.

Police and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the number of deaths, the extent of the casualties, and the circumstances of the suspect’s death.

Authorities announced that, in the aftermath of the incident, classes at all schools would be canceled on the 16th, and various activities and sporting events would also be suspended.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said in a statement issued shortly after the incident, “No community should have to go through a day like this,” and stressed that residents should support one another and stand together.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.