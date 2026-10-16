Failed bar exam but introduced as a “lawyer”: New White House spokesperson faces controversy over credentials

White House spokesperson Katie Zacharia (left) and President Trump. Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The newly appointed U.S. White House spokesperson is facing controversy after it emerged that she repeatedly shared on social media news reports describing her as a “lawyer,” despite not having passed the bar exam. She cites her law degree and overseas legal work experience, but questions are mounting over whether she is actually licensed to practice law.

U.S. outlet CNN reported on the 15th, local time, that White House spokesperson Katie Zacharia shared at least 15 posts between April 2025 and September 2026 on her X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social accounts that described her as an “attorney.”

Some posts were deleted, but many of those reviewed by CNN remained on both social media accounts. Zacharia was also reported to have repeatedly described herself as an attorney in broadcast and podcast interviews.

The controversy stems from questions about Zacharia’s qualifications as a lawyer. She graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011, but reportedly did not pass the California bar exam that same year.

In an interview with conservative outlet Real America’s Voice, Zacharia explained that she could analyze legal matters because she had a Juris Doctor degree and experience in international trade law, but that this did not necessarily mean she could provide legal advice. She also claimed that she had been careful not to act as though she were licensed to practice law.

Her legal career is also linked to her work experience in China. Zacharia said that after graduating from law school in 2011, she moved to Beijing with her husband and worked for about two to two and a half years in the international practice of the local Zhong Lun law firm. She said she handled work related to large-scale shareholder transactions at the time and claimed she had the necessary qualifications.

However, under Chinese law, foreign nationals cannot take the Chinese bar exam. Therefore, having performed legal work in China does not mean that she obtained a formal license to practice law there. Whether Zacharia obtained a law license in the United States is a separate question.

She said that after deciding to move to China, she did not consider the bar exam results important. She explained that she was overwhelmed by the move to China after marrying her husband, with whom she had been in a long-distance relationship, and did not feel the need to check on the exam results separately.

The State Bar of California told CNN that it had no record of Zacharia being licensed to practice law in the state. It said, however, that it could not confirm whether she had taken the exam because of confidentiality rules. Under California law, it may be unlawful for someone who is not licensed to practice law to act as a lawyer or present themselves as qualified to do so.

A nonprofit political watchdog filed a complaint with the State Bar of California, asking it to investigate whether Zacharia had presented herself as a lawyer without being licensed to practice law.

The White House, however, is defending Zacharia. The White House press office said she had the capabilities needed to inform the American public about the work of President Trump and his administration, describing her as “exceptionally qualified and very intelligent.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.