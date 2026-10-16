“Rather than ‘designating’ primary care physicians, focus on strengthening care ‘functions’...” KMA Institute publishes briefing on Japan’s ‘kakaritsuke’ doctors

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Amid efforts to reform the primary care system in response to rapid population aging, a proposal has emerged to focus on strengthening healthcare institutions’ “continuous, comprehensive care functions” and appropriately compensating them, rather than registering or designating patients with a specific primary care physician. The Korean Medical Association’s Research Institute for Healthcare Policy has published an issue briefing analyzing Japan’s “kakaritsuke physician” function reporting system and its medical fee reimbursement framework. It stressed that policies to strengthen primary care in South Korea should likewise ensure patients’ freedom of choice and establish a function-based reimbursement system.

The Korean Medical Association’s Research Institute for Healthcare Policy announced on the 16th that it had published Issue Briefing No. 18, titled “Japan’s Policy to Strengthen Kakaritsuke Physician Functions: Focusing on the Function Reporting System and Medical Fees.”

South Korea is pursuing policies to strengthen a continuous, comprehensive primary care system in response to rapid population aging and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. After converting the “Primary Care Chronic Disease Management Pilot Project,” launched in 2019, into a full-scale program in September 2024, the country has been rolling out the “Community Primary Care Innovation Pilot Project” since September 2026. The project provides comprehensive health assessments, ongoing health management, preventive care and links to community-based care for local residents aged 50 and older.

However, concerns have been raised within the medical community about efforts to introduce a particular model of primary-care-physician system when there is not yet a clear definition of a primary care physician or sufficient social consensus on the matter.

In this context, Japan has pursued policies to strengthen the functions of kakaritsuke physicians to address the growing demand for medical and long-term care and the complex chronic conditions associated with its super-aged society. A distinctive feature of Japan’s kakaritsuke physicians is that the focus is not on the state granting a separate qualification or assigning a specific physician to each patient. Instead, it is on the function of a physician freely chosen by the patient providing continuous, comprehensive care for everyday health concerns and, when needed, coordinating with specialist medical institutions and others.

Following amendments to its Medical Care Act in 2023, Japan has operated the “Kakaritsuke Physician Function Reporting System” since April 2025. Hospitals and clinics report annually to prefectural governments on their ability to provide comprehensive, continuous routine care, as well as services such as night and holiday care, support for hospital admission and discharge, home medical care, and coordination with long-term care services. The reported information is made public through the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Medical Information Net, “Navi-i,” helping patients choose medical institutions suited to their needs. Prefectures use the information to identify gaps in local medical services and promote the division of responsibilities and coordination among medical institutions.

Japan also reimburses medical institutions that actually perform kakaritsuke physician functions through the “community-based comprehensive care fee” and the “community-based comprehensive care add-on.” Depending on how they provide care, clinics can choose either the monthly flat-rate community-based comprehensive care fee or the add-on, which awards a set number of points in addition to the existing follow-up visit fee.

In particular, the community-based comprehensive care fee is not a fully bundled system that reimburses all medical expenses at a flat rate. Instead, it operates as a “partially bundled” system: routine management of chronic conditions is reimbursed at a flat rate, while fee-for-service payments can be calculated separately when a patient’s condition acutely worsens and requires tests, diagnostic imaging or treatment above a certain level.

The community-based comprehensive care fee and add-on also require the patient’s consent before a physician is designated to oversee their care and provide ongoing management. However, when the conditions covered do not overlap, multiple medical institutions can each claim the relevant fees. This differs from an exclusive registration system that assigns a patient to a single physician.

The Japan Medical Association has also consistently expressed support for strengthening kakaritsuke physician functions while maintaining that patients must be free to choose their kakaritsuke physician, and that this must not lead to a separate state-run registration or accreditation system or restrictions on patients’ free access to medical providers. It also holds that, rather than requiring each medical institution to provide every kakaritsuke physician function, institutions should divide responsibilities within their communities and coordinate with one another based on their respective expertise and capabilities.

The Research Institute for Healthcare Policy emphasized, “The Japanese case clearly shows that strengthening primary care functions does not necessarily have to mean that the state designates a specific physician or registers patients with a single primary care physician.” It added, “In South Korea, rather than focusing on whether to designate primary care physicians or on the introduction of a particular payment system itself, we need to pursue more reasonable policies based on sufficient social discussion and consultation with the medical community about what functions primary care institutions should perform, how those functions should be reimbursed, and how they should be linked to local medical and care systems.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.