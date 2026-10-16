“Is cirrhosis a middle-aged man’s disease?” Women in their 20s and 30s are also at risk, with “binge drinking in a single sitting”

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cirrhosis, commonly referred to as “liver cirrhosis,” has often been viewed as a condition affecting only middle-aged men who enjoy drinking. But a growing number of cases among young women in their 20s and 30s have recently raised concerns. On Liver Day, October 20, experts warned that rising rates of binge drinking among young women could pose a serious threat to liver health. They stressed that it is essential to review drinking habits and get regular checkups, even in the absence of symptoms.

Dasarang Central Hospital said its own tally of female patients currently hospitalized showed that 11 of the 54 had been diagnosed with cirrhosis. The group included women in their 20s and 30s. Since cirrhosis can have various causes besides alcohol, not all of these cases can be attributed to drinking. However, excessive alcohol consumption is also a major risk factor for liver damage and cirrhosis, so young women need to be alert to the risk.

Cirrhosis is a disease in which ongoing liver damage causes normal liver tissue to become fibrotic, changing the structure and function of the liver. It can result from various causes, including not only excessive drinking but also hepatitis B and C and metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease.

Alcohol is metabolized mainly in the liver, and acetaldehyde and oxidative stress produced in the process damage liver cells. Early-stage fatty liver can improve with abstinence, but once the condition progresses to cirrhosis, recovery is difficult, and serious complications such as ascites, jaundice, and bleeding from esophageal or gastric varices can occur.

While measures of alcohol consumption among young people have generally been improving in recent years, “binge drinking”—consuming a large amount at one time—remains a concern. For women, drinking five or more drinks on one occasion at least once a month is classified as “monthly binge drinking,” while drinking the same amount at least twice a week is classified as “high-risk drinking.”

According to the “2025 Community Health Survey” released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the monthly binge-drinking rate among women was 34.2% for those in their 20s, 26.6% for those in their 30s, and 23.6% for those in their 40s. The rate among women in their 30s and 40s was higher than in 2019.

An Min-cheol, director in the Department of Psychiatry at Dasarang Central Hospital, said, “You shouldn’t take your drinking habits lightly just because you don’t drink every day. What matters is not only how often you drink, but also how much you drink at a time and whether you binge repeatedly. If you keep drinking a large amount in a short time, you need to examine your drinking patterns.”

Liver disease may not cause noticeable symptoms until it has progressed considerably. Alcohol-related liver disease is assessed by considering factors such as the amount and duration of drinking, blood tests, and ultrasound examinations. If binge drinking is repeated, or a checkup shows elevated liver enzyme levels or fatty liver, it is advisable to consult a medical professional even if there are no symptoms.

An Min-cheol stressed, “If someone finds it difficult to control their drinking even after being diagnosed with cirrhosis, we should consider whether they also have alcohol use disorder, rather than simply seeing it as a matter of willpower or blaming them by asking, ‘Why did you drink again?’ If alcohol-related liver damage is confirmed, treatment should be based on abstinence as an important principle, not just on reducing alcohol consumption.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Director An Min-cheol

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.