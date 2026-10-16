Kensington Hotel & Resorts unveils experiential travel packages for autumn, featuring fall foliage and silver grass spots, soccer classes

Provided by E-Land Park

Kensington Resort Gapyeong, operated by E-Land Park, is partnering with professional soccer club Seoul E-Land FC to hold a limited-time “Children’s Soccer King” package event tomorrow (the 17th).

The package, which sold out early last May, has been relaunched for the autumn season. It includes a one-night stay, a breakfast buffet for three, a children’s soccer class, one set of Seoul E-Land FC uniforms (top and bottom), one autographed ball, and two welcome drinks.

The soccer class will be held tomorrow (the 17th) from 3 p.m. for about 90 minutes at the dedicated Seoul E-Land FC field inside the resort.

Professional players will teach children ages 6 to 11 soccer fundamentals such as passing and dribbling. Participating children can also tour the players’ locker room and training ground, and take part in a mini-game, commemorative photos, and a fan-signing event.

Provided by E-Land Park

Meanwhile, Kensington Hotel & Resorts is running its autumn travel promotion, “Colorful Autumn,” at 14 locations nationwide through November 30.

The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two, and either an admission ticket to a tourist attraction or a resort activity experience. Rates start at KRW 129,900 (including tax) at Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang.

At individual properties, Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang offers a French Garden train tour and an animal-feeding experience, while Kensington Hotel Seorak provides passes to Cheoksan Hot Springs.

Kensington Resort Jirisan Namwon has prepared autumn travel offerings that highlight each region’s distinctive features, including a pass to six of Namwon’s major tourist attractions.

A Kensington Hotel & Resorts representative said, “We designed the package so guests can enjoy both each region’s signature attractions and experiential offerings,” adding, “We will continue to introduce content that reflects seasonal travel trends and local characteristics.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.