Robber who vanished 24 years ago lived under twin older brother’s identity; caught after ex-girlfriend’s testimony

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A fugitive who had lived in China for 19 years under his twin older brother’s identity has been arrested by police. A former girlfriend of the brother provided a key lead in the long-unsolved case.

According to Chinese media outlets including Sina.com, police in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, arrested Chen, a fugitive suspect in a 2002 kidnapping and robbery, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, last June. Investigators found that after his twin older brother died, he changed his name and lived using his brother’s identity.

The crime took place in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, in September 2002. At the time, seven people kidnapped the victim and took cash and valuables, among other things. Police launched an investigation and arrested six people involved, but Chen fled to avoid capture. The case remained unsolved for years after police failed to find him despite tracing people around him and his movements.

Five years later, in 2007, Yuhuan police were notified that Chen had died in a traffic accident in Anhui Province and that his household registration had been canceled. The case appeared to have been effectively closed.

However, in April this year, while reviewing existing investigative records and leads, police came across information that a man in Anhui Province had been living for a long time under the identity of his twin older brother, who had died there.

Police formed a dedicated investigative team and went to Anhui Province. But local household registration records listed Chen as already dead, and his family and villagers also said that Chen was the person who had died in the traffic accident. Records from traffic police, relevant agencies and funeral facilities likewise showed a record of his death, but the investigation hit a dead end because it was difficult to obtain the original records from the time of the accident. Even after comparing various records, police could find no clear way to prove that Chen was alive.

During the investigation, the team discovered that Chen’s twin older brother had applied to change his name just nine days after Chen was registered as dead. The photo submitted with the application differed markedly from the brother’s previously archived ID photo in facial features and expression. Police considered this an important lead supporting the possibility that the brothers had switched identities.

Unable to secure the family’s cooperation, police set out to find the older brother’s former girlfriend, Ms. Deng. The relationship reportedly ended abruptly after the traffic accident.

After hearing the investigative team’s explanation, Ms. Deng reportedly told them that the person who died in the traffic accident 19 years ago was not the fugitive Chen, but his twin older brother.

After tracing Chen’s hideout, police recently arrested him in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. Chinese media reported that biological samples collected after his arrest matched material obtained during the 2002 investigation.

Chen had therefore been on the run for about 24 years after the crime. However, he lived under a changed identity by using his brother’s death for about 19 years. Police have reportedly referred the case to prosecutors, who are reviewing whether to indict him.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.