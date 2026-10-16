Arocell to host fan event at Suwon Samsung Bluewings home game on the 18th, offering a chance to try its products

Arocell (AROCELL), the bio-beauty brand of FICC, will hold an in-person event at Suwon World Cup Stadium on the 18th, offering Suwon Samsung Bluewings fans a variety of opportunities to experience the brand.

The event will take place at the Arocell booth in the stadium’s central plaza on the day of the home match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Hwaseong FC. Following the event in April, this will be the second one held this year, with an interactive program combining online missions and on-site experiences.

Visitors who like Arocell’s brand page on Olive Young can take part in a ball-draw event where everyone wins a prize. Visitors who subscribe to Arocell’s YouTube channel will receive a sample kit and a discount coupon.

Those who complete both missions can also receive a “Bouncy-Glow Maker Agileon Sticker.” The event is designed to let visitors explore Arocell’s channels in person while also experiencing its merchandise and products.

A social media event will also be held. Visitors who take a photo at the Arocell booth and post it on social media while tagging the brand’s official account will receive a “Mela TXA Line Seeding Kit.”

An Arocell representative said, “We designed the program so fans can enjoy the event without any pressure while they’re here to watch the game, and get to experience Arocell products firsthand.” The representative added, “Since we’re meeting fans again after the event in April, we hope this one will also be a fun experience for them.” The representative said the company plans to continue expanding opportunities to meet consumers in person at various locations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.