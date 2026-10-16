Abu Dhabi royal in UAE found unconscious on street amid suspected drug use; punished for leaving 3-year-old unattended

Photo credit: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman from Abu Dhabi’s royal family was found unconscious in a residential neighborhood in London, England. Abu Dhabi is one of the United Arab Emirates’ seven emirates. The three-year-old child she was caring for was riding a scooter barefoot near a road. The woman admitted to failing to properly care for the child and was sentenced by a court to a rehabilitation order and a fine.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, Mahra Al Nahyan, 32, was found unconscious by a roadside in Kensington, west London, on June 13 (local time). A man was also found lying unconscious nearby, while the three-year-old child rode a scooter barefoot around the two.

People passing by saw the child near a road with traffic and without a guardian, and called the police. Prosecutors told the court that Al Nahyan did not regain consciousness for about 30 minutes.

Neighbors testified that things had seemed amiss on the day of the incident. One resident said music, shouting and singing could be heard nearby until late at night. Another said they heard a child running along the road, looked outside and saw the unconscious woman and man.

Prosecutors told the court that the child had also run toward the road while chasing a piece of paper. A passerby stopped the child, preventing a more serious accident.

Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect in connection with the incident. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found when police searched her belongings, but no illegal drugs themselves were found.

It was also alleged in court that Al Nahyan had used cocaine in the days before the incident. Her lawyer argued that she had not taken drugs on the day of the incident, but was extremely tired after using cocaine earlier. The lawyer stressed that the client deeply regretted her actions and was determined to overcome her drug dependence.

Al Nahyan has been receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center since the incident. Her lawyer said she had not used drugs since starting treatment in July and, after completing a three-month treatment program, was attending outpatient treatment and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Prosecutors also said Al Nahyan had behaved abnormally after regaining consciousness. According to prosecutors, she made incoherent remarks, including asking why people around her were worried about her and the child.

At a recent hearing, the judge criticized Al Nahyan for failing to properly care for the child while under the influence of drugs and allowing the child to wander the streets barefoot, calling it reckless behavior that disregarded the child’s safety.

The court consequently imposed a two-year community order on Al Nahyan, including a requirement to undergo rehabilitation. It also fined her £5,000 (about 9 million won) and ordered her to pay £1,000 (about 1.8 million won) in legal costs.

Al Nahyan is reportedly connected by marriage to Abu Dhabi’s ruling royal family. British media reported that the luxury penthouse in Wandsworth, south London, which she listed as her residence, is worth about £1.6 million (about 2.9 billion won).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.