Tesla unveils a 'flying car' equipped with SpaceX thrusters; mass production targeted for 2028

Photo: Tesla YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Tesla, the U.S. electric vehicle maker, unveiled its next-generation sports car, the Roadster, featuring propulsion technology from rocket company SpaceX. The demonstration showed the vehicle shooting into the air, spinning, and then landing.

According to foreign media outlets including the Financial Times (FT), Tesla unveiled its next-generation Roadster on the 15th (local time) at a SpaceX test facility in Texas. At the event, the vehicle demonstrated a vertical ascent, a sideways rotation in midair, and a landing on the other side after jumping over parked Tesla vehicles.

A distinguishing feature of the Roadster is its use of thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX. The technology sprays compressed gas to assist the vehicle's movement and is designed to enable maneuvers that do not rely solely on tire traction, as conventional electric vehicles do.

Tesla said the car can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph (about 97 km/h) in less than one second, and has a top speed of 230 mph (about 370 km/h).

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, said that day, “It isn't necessarily a car designed with safety as the top priority,” but added that it would be a vehicle capable of driving on actual roads. He added that it was unclear whether it would be legal to drive on roads in every region.

The Roadster's launch schedule has been delayed several times during development. After first unveiling the car in 2017, Tesla promised to begin customer deliveries in 2020, but that plan did not materialize. The company has now set 2028 as the target for mass production.

Musk had also said in 2018 that cold-gas thrusters used in SpaceX's reusable rocket landing system could be fitted to the Roadster. At the time, he also staged a demonstration in which a prototype was launched into space. The unveiling drew attention for showcasing long-teased technology in an actual vehicle demonstration.

Musk promoted the Roadster on X ahead of the event, calling it “a contender for the greatest product demonstration ever.” However, he also said it would not sell in sufficient numbers to significantly affect Tesla's results.

Tesla has also recently been changing the direction of its vehicle business. It is reducing its lineup as it pursues plans to use production lines at its California and Texas factories to make robots and autonomous taxis. In January this year, it halted production of its luxury sedan, the Model S, and its sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Model X, and shifted its focus to developing the gold-colored autonomous taxi Cybercab and the humanoid robot Optimus.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y currently account for most of Tesla's sales. The Cybertruck, an electric pickup launched in 2023, is considered to have fallen short of sales expectations. The Semi, a large electric truck, entered mass production in Nevada this year.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo: Tesla YouTube

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.