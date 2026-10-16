Suspicions over Yonsei Sarang Hospital and Skyve's 'stem cell banking' business spread... Rep. Joo Ho-young: 'Concerns over investigative fairness'

Photo: National Assembly's live broadcast system

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Rep. Joo Ho-young of the People Power Party, who represents Daegu's Suseong A district, questioned the fairness of investigations by Seoul's Bangbae Police Station, which has handled complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital for years, and called on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to review the matter directly. Rep. Joo noted that the hospital and the police station had agreements concerning medical expense discounts for employees and their families, as well as appointments to advisory positions. He stressed that the handling of the cases should be reviewed to ensure the agreements do not give rise to concerns about investigative fairness.

◇Criticism over repeated decisions not to refer cases for prosecution and the circumstances surrounding case reassignments

At a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee held at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the 15th, Rep. Joo took issue with the protracted handling of complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital, repeated decisions not to refer cases for prosecution, and the circumstances surrounding case reassignments. He said, "It seems that complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital have been ongoing at Bangbae Police Station for years, going back a long time," adding, "The prosecution has also issued a notice for a reinvestigation."

The allegations raised by Rep. Joo included false or misleading advertising, illegal stem cell procedures, proxy surgeries performed by medical device sales representatives, and threats against public-interest whistleblowers. A case involving allegations of fraud over approximately 45 billion won in storage fees related to a stem cell storage business—known as 'cell banking'—run by Yonsei Sarang Hospital and its affiliate Skyve emerged as a key issue.

Rep. Joo argued that it was inappropriate to assign cases again to a police station that had previously found no grounds for charges or decided not to refer cases for prosecution. He said, "Objections keep being raised after a decision that there was no wrongdoing, and it doesn't seem right to send the case back there," and called for "a higher-level agency to look into cases that have dragged on like this or cases involving distrust in investigative authorities."

Rep. Joo also noted that Yonsei Sarang Hospital and Bangbae Police Station had agreements concerning discounts on treatment costs for employees and their families, as well as appointments to advisory positions. He said such ties could give rise to concerns about investigative fairness and urged authorities to examine allegations of collusion between the hospital and the investigative agency.

A Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official explained that the relevant cases had been assigned to Bangbae Police Station because it had already been handling them. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was urged to review, at the higher-agency level, the concerns about investigative fairness raised by Rep. Joo and the way the cases had been handled; the agency responded, "Understood."

◇Complainants: "Need to verify whether stem cells were actually stored and supplied"

At the center of the controversy is the stem cell storage business, or cell banking, run by Yonsei Sarang Hospital and its affiliate Skyve. Cell banking involves separating cells from a patient's adipose tissue, storing them, and using them for treatment in the future. Skyve is reportedly a company in which Koh Yong-gon, head of Yonsei Sarang Hospital, holds a 90% stake, with the remaining 10% held by his child.

Questions have been raised about whether cells were actually stored and supplied under the storage contracts involving Yonsei Sarang Hospital head Koh Yong-gon and Skyve officials, and whether relevant laws were followed in operating the business.

The complainants say patients paid fees after being told that cells separated from their adipose tissue would be stored and could be used for future treatment, but argue that it must be verified whether the cells were actually stored and supplied to partner hospitals as stipulated in the contracts. Some storage certificates list the quantity of cells stored as well as the amount supplied to partner hospitals. The complainants say it therefore needs to be established whether those cells were actually produced and stored and whether records of their release exist.

Patient A, who entered into a cell-banking contract, said they had filed a complaint with the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against Skyve, its CEO, hospital head Koh Yong-gon, and staff involved in the business, on suspicion of fraud and violations of relevant laws. A's side said that after undergoing a procedure to collect adipose tissue in 2020, the patient signed a storage contract with Skyve and paid 1.52 million won, and argued that it was necessary to verify whether the cells listed on the storage certificate were actually stored and supplied.

Civic groups, including the Institute for People's Livelihood and Economy, raised related allegations, claiming that total storage fees amounted to approximately 45 billion won based on the estimated number of Skyve customers and the estimated fee per customer. However, this figure is an estimate put forward by the complainants.

The key questions are whether the cells listed on the storage certificates actually existed, whether they were stored and supplied as stipulated in the contracts, and whether the requirements under relevant laws were met in handling and storing the cells. Since these allegations are based on the complainants' claims, the facts need to be established using contracts, cell management and receipt-and-release records, accounting documents, and other materials.

◇Attention turns to whether the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will step in directly to address the allegations

The investigative agencies' handling of the cases also became controversial. Bangbae Police Station has handled several complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital since 2022, and it emerged that last April, six related cases were handled as follows: four were not referred for prosecution, one was put on hold, and one had its investigation suspended. Civic groups and others are understood to have called for a change of investigation team and a reinvestigation, and to have filed complaints against police officials on suspicion of dereliction of duty, abuse of authority, and other offenses.

Yonsei Sarang Hospital reportedly did not respond to media inquiries seeking its position on the allegations.

The issues raised at the parliamentary audit expanded beyond the actual operation and legal propriety of the cell-banking business to include the independence of the agencies investigating the related cases and the fairness of case-assignment procedures. Attention is now focused on whether the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will directly review the circumstances surrounding the case assignments and the results of previous investigations, and whether the cell storage and supply records and the scale of the storage fees will be substantively verified.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.