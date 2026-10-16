HL Robotics to debut outdoor autonomous parking robot ‘Stan’ at 2026 Gangneung ITS World Congress

Provided by HL Robotics

HL Robotics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HL Holdings, will officially unveil its outdoor autonomous parking robot ‘Stan’ in Korea at the 2026 Gangneung ITS World Congress, which will be held at Olympic Park in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, from the 19th to the 23rd.

At the parking lot of the Gangneung Hockey Center, the company will use two Stan robots to demonstrate the entire process, from vehicles entering and leaving to autonomous parking.

Through the demonstration, it will showcase autonomous driving technology applicable to large outdoor parking facilities such as airports, along with its vehicle transport and storage capabilities.

It will also unveil an integrated control system combining digital twin technology.

By recreating the actual parking space in that environment, the positions of robots and vehicles, their routes, and their work status—all aspects of operations—are visualized on site.

Even when multiple robots are operating simultaneously, the system coordinates their routes and task sequences to reduce the risk of collisions. It also improves parking lot efficiency by positioning in advance vehicles scheduled to leave.

The company is also developing an integrated indoor-outdoor parking solution that links its indoor parking robot PARKIE with its outdoor parking robot Stan.

Building on this, it plans to automate vehicle entry and retrieval across various parking environments, including airports, and expand its efforts to capture the domestic parking and vehicle logistics markets.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.