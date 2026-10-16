IPARK Hyundai Development donates funds for senior citizens in Yangcheon-gu

Provided by IPARK Hyundai Development

IPARK Hyundai Development donated funds for senior citizens in Seoul’s Yangcheon-gu, putting its commitment to mutual prosperity with the local community into practice.

A donation ceremony was held on the 15th at the Yangcheon Senior Citizens Comprehensive Welfare Center in Seoul. Attendees included Han Seung-ho, director of the center, and Jeong Gwang-jae, business office manager of the Urban Renewal Project Bidding Team.

The donation will be used for a bazaar for local senior citizens organized by the welfare center. The proceeds and goods from the bazaar will be used to promote the welfare of senior citizens in the district.

A representative of IPARK Hyundai Development said, “I feel rewarded to be able to share warmth with senior citizens in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu,” and added, “We will continue our social contribution activities that provide practical help to senior citizens.”

Meanwhile, IPARK Hyundai Development is expanding its efforts to promote mutual prosperity with the local community and put ESG values into practice through employee-participation social contribution activities, including rice delivery, wetland maintenance, storm drain cleaning, donations of goods to vulnerable groups, and the establishment of small libraries.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.