“Caught red-handed”... Two Chinese men charged with stealing cards from bags on a plane

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Concerns are growing that even the cabins of aircraft in flight are no safe haven from theft.

According to local media outlets including The Straits Times, Singapore prosecutors recently charged two Chinese men in their 50s with stealing bank cards from another passenger’s bag aboard a passenger plane.

An investigation found that the two had tampered with another passenger’s bag, which was in an overhead compartment. The victims reportedly did not realize their cards were missing until they got off the plane.

According to police, the two alleged thieves were charged with stealing bank cards aboard a VietJet Air flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Singapore on the 12th.

Singapore police arrested the two men that morning after finding them in possession of three bank cards believed to belong to someone else during an anti-theft operation at Terminal 4 of Changi Airport.

The investigation found that Thief A stole two debit cards from one passenger’s bag and that, about 30 minutes later, Thief B took one credit card from another passenger’s bag.

The passengers had put their bags in overhead compartments and got off the plane without realizing their cards were missing.

Singapore police said they would apply a zero-tolerance policy to theft aboard aircraft, track down offenders and bring them to justice.

The police also urged passengers not to put cash or valuables in overhead compartments and to keep them on their person at all times.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.