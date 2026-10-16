“Bugs and even mold...” Hygiene problems found at two Chinese factories producing ingredients for obesity drugs

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Serious sanitation and quality-control problems, including mold and traces of insects, were reportedly found at two Chinese manufacturing facilities that produce ingredients for obesity drugs.

Factory workers were also seen throwing product samples into sinks and moving related documents to another location.

According to The New York Post and other foreign media outlets, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors found contamination and quality-control issues while inspecting the manufacturing facilities of two companies, Chinese Company A and B Pharmaceutical. The FDA placed both companies on its Import Alert list. As a result, their products may be blocked from entering or seized at the U.S. border.

The companies in question are linked to ingredients used in treatments for obesity and diabetes, including semaglutide and tirzepatide. Semaglutide is used in Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic, while tirzepatide is used in Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro.

According to reports, inspectors found severe contamination on the floor, mold, and traces of insects near the ceiling at Company A’s manufacturing facility. When FDA inspectors arrived, they also saw employees dumping product samples into a sink. The inspectors noted that the process appeared to have been carried out in an organized manner.

Employees were also seen moving documents from the laboratory to a room across the hallway and placing them in a locker. The inspectors reportedly were unable to obtain some of the documents.

At the other company, B Pharmaceutical, investigators found problems with procedures for verifying the quality of raw materials. According to reports, after receiving active ingredients produced at another manufacturing facility, the company’s employees processed them as though their own company had approved them, without properly reviewing the test results and safety-related documents for those materials. Companies supplying pharmaceutical ingredients to the U.S. market must verify their quality and retain the relevant test data and records.

The FDA placed both companies on its Import Alert list, enabling it to take regulatory action against products entering the United States. However, reports said the investigation did not directly test whether the medicines produced at the facilities themselves were contaminated. Therefore, the problems found at the manufacturing facilities alone are not enough to conclude that any specific medicine was actually contaminated or caused harm to patients.

Company A reportedly stated in materials submitted to Chinese authorities that it was diligently implementing effective measures to address the problems.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.