Severance Children’s Hospital Professor Eunju Lee Earns International Bowel Ultrasound Expert Certification, First in Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Jongho Jang] Professor Eunju Lee of the Department of Pediatrics at Severance Children’s Hospital (Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition) has become the first in Korea to earn the ‘IBUS-XP Masterclass’ certification, an international bowel ultrasound expert qualification.

Professor Lee was selected to attend the IBUS-XP Masterclass, held in Hamburg, Germany, on September 19, and earned the qualification after passing both the written examination and the practical bowel ultrasound exam on actual patients.

The International Bowel Ultrasound Group (IBUS) is an international organization that leads education and standardization in bowel ultrasound in the field of inflammatory bowel disease. The IBUS-XP Masterclass is open only to experienced medical professionals.

Applicants must have performed at least 300 bowel ultrasound examinations over the past three years. After a document review, they must pass both a written and a practical examination. For the practical exam, candidates perform bowel ultrasound on an actual patient in front of examiners and are assessed on their performance.

The existing IBUS qualification consists of three stages of theoretical training, observation at outpatient bowel ultrasound clinics, and a written examination. About seven people in Korea had obtained it. IBUS-XP is an advanced certification program that adds a document review and practical assessment to verify candidates’ actual examination skills.

Bowel ultrasound is an examination that uses ultrasound on the abdomen to assess the bowel wall thickness, blood flow, and motility of the small and large intestines. It is used to determine the degree of inflammation and assess treatment response in inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It involves no radiation exposure, requires no preparation such as contrast agents or fasting, and can be repeated, making it especially useful for people with inflammatory bowel disease who need long-term disease management.

The pediatric endoscopy unit at Severance Children’s Hospital is the only pediatric endoscopy unit in Korea to have received certification as an excellent endoscopy unit. It performs about 2,000 pediatric endoscopic examinations a year. Professor Lee emphasized that adding bowel ultrasound to existing clinical care and endoscopy is very important for tailoring treatment to each patient. Following her certification, the hospital plans to work with Severance Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center to expand the use of bowel ultrasound in diagnosing pediatric inflammatory bowel disease and assessing treatment response.

Professor Eunju Lee said, “Because pediatric inflammatory bowel disease requires long-term management throughout a child’s growth, it is important to assess the disease accurately while reducing the burden of testing. I will make active use of bowel ultrasound to help patients receive more accurate and thorough care, and to help them feel empowered to manage the disease together and continue their daily lives in good health rather than live in fear of it.”

Reporter Jongho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Eunju Lee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.