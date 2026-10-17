Changwon Himchan Hospital provides tailored medical services in Hamyang’s Sudong-myeon through this year’s final “Rural Visiting Doctor Bus” outreach

Director Kim Tae-wan (left) and Director Choi Jeong-woo providing care.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Changwon Himchan Hospital, led by Hospital Director Lee Sang-hoon, provided medical services to around 300 local residents at the multipurpose gym in Sudong-myeon, Hamyang County, on the 15th as part of this year’s final “Rural Visiting Doctor Bus” outreach.

The event, jointly organized by Hamyang County, the Nonghyup Gyeongnam Regional Headquarters and Sudong Nonghyup, was arranged to provide a range of health services to rural residents who have difficulty accessing hospitals because of geographic and environmental factors.

After signing a simple business agreement with Sudong Nonghyup, chaired by Im Jong-sik, Changwon Himchan Hospital took charge of the Western medical care component and held the event that day. Around 20 medical staff and employees, including orthopedic directors Kim Tae-wan and Choi Jeong-woo, took part and provided tailored medical services to visitors at a temporary clinic. They conducted medical consultations, X-rays, specialist examinations and physical therapy in sequence, and brought high-performance extracorporeal shock wave equipment to the site to improve treatment outcomes for farmers experiencing joint and spinal pain.

A resident in their 80s who received care at the site expressed their gratitude, saying, “My knee hurt, and I had been thinking I should go to the hospital, but I kept putting it off because I was busy with farm work during the harvest season.” They added, “When I heard they were coming out to provide care, I rushed over while working in the field. They explained things kindly, and after getting physical therapy that really helped, my body felt much lighter.”

Director Kim Tae-wan said, “Older people in rural areas often put off going to the hospital even when they are in pain, so I’m reminded each time of the need for outreach care.” He added, “I hope today’s care has made a tangible contribution to residents’ healthy daily lives, and we will continue providing volunteer medical services while working in partnership with the local community.”

Meanwhile, over the course of this year, Changwon Himchan Hospital visited rural villages in Gyeongsangnam-do with limited access to medical care, including Changnyeong, Uiryeong, Jinju and Hamyang, providing tailored medical support to around 1,200 residents in total.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

The signing ceremony for the business agreement between Changwon Himchan Hospital and Sudong Nonghyup

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.