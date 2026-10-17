Monclos expands its lineup at Loft in Japan

House beauty brand Monclos (MONCLOS, French name “Monclo”) is stepping up its expansion in Japan by broadening its hair and body care lineup at Loft (LOFT), one of Japan’s leading variety stores.

With this launch, Monclos is introducing two hair essences—Super Silky Essence and Miracle Shine Essence—as well as Keratin Bonding Hair Pack Treatment, two Comfort Hand Cream varieties—Rain Veil and Vetiver Bloom—and Ritual Moisture Body Lotion. Adding the new products to its existing shampoos, Velvet Nourishing Treatment, and Comfort Hand Cream varieties Wood Land and Tender Garden will expand the selection at Loft and further strengthen its personal care lineup.

The newly launched products will be unveiled first at KOSFES (K-COSME Festival), held in Japan, before going on sale at Loft. KOSFES is a K-beauty showcase by Loft, one of Japan’s leading variety stores, introducing Korean beauty brands and products to local consumers. After taking part in the event held in Tokyo from the 9th to the 11th, Monclos will also introduce its hair and body care products directly to local consumers at the event in Osaka, which runs through the 18th. The company plans to continue sales through Loft and gradually expand its product portfolio in the Japanese market.

Since first reaching Japanese consumers through Loft in 2025, Monclos has continued to expand its local distribution network. In April this year, it broadened its categories by introducing PDRN Moisture Sun Cream and Peptide Plumping Lip Serum to the Japanese market. This time, it is adding essences and a hair pack to its existing shampoo and treatment range, as well as adding body lotion, further expanding the selection available at Loft.

In particular, this launch makes all four varieties in Monclos’s Comfort Hand Cream lineup available. Rain Veil and Vetiver Bloom join Wood Land and Tender Garden, which were previously introduced in Japan, giving consumers options to suit their preferences in fragrance and mood. The keyring offering has also changed to match the expanded lineup.

A Monclos representative said, “We have expanded our lineup at Loft so that Japanese consumers can experience Monclos more fully,” adding, “We plan to continue broadening our product range so that it can naturally become part of the many different moments in Japanese consumers’ everyday lives, by introducing new products directly through KOSFES and building on local retail touchpoints, including Loft.” Jeon Sang-hee, reporter nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.